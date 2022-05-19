The ATX TV Festival Returns With a Killer Lineup — A Westworld Premiere, Scrubs Reunion, and Plenty of Stars

When I attended The University of Texas at Austin, the ATX TV Festival was still brand new. A television-obsessed, Radio-TV-Film major, I ended up going to the “TV Camp for Grown Ups” as many years as I could. These were some of the best long weekends ever.

Founded in 2012 by Texas natives Emily Gipson and Caitlin McFarland, ATX TV Festival isn’t just a chance to see your favorite actors and actresses in person (although that part is really fun), but a way to learn more about the industry without having to travel to Los Angeles — in addition to the buzzy episodic premieres and reunions, there are Q&A and industry panel discussions for those who want to learn about working in television. After meeting during a stint at Fox Studios, Gipson and McFarland wanted a way to bring together both fans of TV and those in the industry, and they wanted to do it in Austin, Texas (a good central meeting point between Los Angeles and New York).

After two years as a virtual experience, ATX TV Festival returns to an in-person format for its 11th year (or Season 11, naturally). From June 2 through 5, the four-day event will feature reunions of the casts from Parenthood and Scrubs, as well as a Justified creatives reunion. There will be a comedy showrunners panel featuring creator and actress Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) and a conversation with Breakthrough Awardee Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria). (“Pose” star Angelica Ross won the inaugural Breakthrough Award last year.) New Lifetime series Flowers in the Attic, Vanessa Bayer’s I Love That For You, Nancy Drew spin-off Tom Swift, and season two of Rutherford Falls will also show at the festival.

The TV festival will also host the World Premiere of new AMC show Dark Winds, while the closing night screening will be the season four premiere of HBO’s Westworld (including a panel with its writers and actors).

Badge holders will also be able to catch panels focusing on comedy showrunners, a conversation with creatives from Station Eleven, and so much more. Screenings take place at Paramount Theatre and State Theatre, while panels are held at the Driskill and 800 Congress. ATX TV Festival also gives aspiring TV writers the rare chance to pitch their pilot to a group of showrunners and executives in The Pitch Competition.

Not all programming information has been revealed for Season 11, which leaves room for more exciting announcements. We’ll keep you posted. For now, get your badge for ATX TV Festival Season 11 here.