Scenes from ReuNight — A Garden Party Under the Stars for The Family Place

WHAT: The annual ReuNight fundraiser, dubbed “An Evening in Provence,” benefiting The Family Place, a Dallas-based family violence agency and the largest service provider in Texas.

WHERE: A string-lit Nasher Sculpture Garden on Thursday, May 12

THE SCENE: ReuNight has long been one of the most beautiful evenings of the spring social season, and the 2022 edition, dubbed “An Evening in Provence” was no exception. An intimate group of 175 flocked to the lush Nasher gardens, which featured two long farm tables lined with French-inspired florals by Bryan Long of Grey Gardens Florist. At each place setting, guests found a bundle of lavender and a small piece of handmade art made by a child at The Family Place.

A series of powerful Dallas women took to the podium as guests enjoyed a menu by Wolfgang Puck Catering. First, ReuNight co-chair Roni Proter Kelly welcomed attendees, followed by co-chair Marisa Howard (who thanked the event’s top underwriters Nancy and Richard Rogers, and Charlie and Moll Anderson). Next, co-chair Max Trowbridge spoke about the inspiration for the evening’s event theme: the Jaquemus 2019 Spring Fashion show in lavender fields.

The 2022 ReuNight marked the first with the newly appointed CEO of The Family Place Mimi Sterling, who introduced the evenings Honorary Chair, Shelle Sills, a Dallas native, veteran luxury retail consultant, and a longtime supporter of The Family Place.

The gorgeous evening closed out with dessert, a French cheese course, a spirited auction led by Wendy Lambert of Lambert Auction Company, and one last powerful woman taking the stage: Susan Foster, a domestic abuse survivor who graciously shared her story.

THE SEEN: Alexa Parra, Robert Weatherly, Carol Seay, Fred Turner, Carol Warren, Leigh Rinearson, Robin Wilkes, Dwight and Claire Emanuelson, Deborah and John Scott, Derek and Lena Alley, James and Kristin Hallam, Jessica Nowitzki, Rajan Patel, Marcia Dunn, John and Muffin Lemak, Joyce Goss, Jane Weempe, Kit Sawers, Mimi and Rich Sterling, Laura Koonsman, Leti Lackey and Mauricio Gomez, Lindsay and Chuck Jacaman, Lisa Hewitt, Andrea Cheek, Hannah Fagadau, Noel Pittman, Cris Worley, Lisa Singleton, Kristen Sanger, Lynn and Allan McBee, Marisa and Frank Howard, Marjon Zabihi Henderson, Mary McGreevy, Paul and Brooke Guerrero, Bunny and Harold Ginsburg, Collins Bryan, Savannah Riner, Emberli and David Pridham, Stephanie and Travis Hollman, Todd and Kasey Lemkin, Tracy Ripsin, and Susie Straubmueller.