Singer/songwriter Grace Potter headlines ‘The Beat Goes On’ concert on February 24 at White Oak Music Hall. (Photo by Pamela Neal)
Charlie Mars
The Beat Goes On
01
03

Singer/songwriter Grace Potter headlines 'The Beat Goes On' concert on February 24 at White Oak Music Hall. (Photo by Pamela Neal)

02
03

Mississippi-born artist Charlie Mars is intro act at 'The Beat Goes On' concert set for February 24 at White Oak Music Hall. (Courtesy photo)

03
03

Singer/songwriter Grace Potter headlines ‘The Beat Goes On’ concert on February 24 at White Oak Music Hall. (Photo by Pamela Neal)
Charlie Mars
The Beat Goes On
Culture / Entertainment

Houston Friends Come Together to Put Concert On In Honor of Their Heart Attack Victim Buddy — The Beat Goes On Promises to be No Ordinary Show

These Grieving Friends Are Determined to Make a Difference

BY // 01.24.23
Singer/songwriter Grace Potter headlines 'The Beat Goes On' concert on February 24 at White Oak Music Hall. (Photo by Pamela Neal)
Mississippi-born artist Charlie Mars is intro act at 'The Beat Goes On' concert set for February 24 at White Oak Music Hall. (Courtesy photo)
1
3

Singer/songwriter Grace Potter headlines 'The Beat Goes On' concert on February 24 at White Oak Music Hall. (Photo by Pamela Neal)

2
3

Mississippi-born artist Charlie Mars is intro act at 'The Beat Goes On' concert set for February 24 at White Oak Music Hall. (Courtesy photo)

3
3

“The Beat Goes On” promises to be one helluva concert when Grammy nominated musician, singer/songwriter Grace Potter and crossover country/rock ‘n’ roll artist Charlie Mars hit the stage at White Oak Music Hall on February 24. This one-of-a-kind music show with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the American Heart Association is not your typical music night or benefit fundraiser. The event has deep roots in a lifelong friendship between two highly motivated buddies and business partners, one of whom died unexpectedly of a heart problem at age 46.

“Our best buddy (Michael Carroll) died of a heart attack and it was preventable,” The Fields Companies and concert sponsor Jay Fields says.

Potter’s performance is expected to rock the night. Her album “Daylight” garnered Grammy Award nominations in 2019 both for Best Rock Album and Best Rock Performance. In 2011, she was nominated for the Best Country Duo/Group Grammy, performing with Kenny Chesney. Music industry website Spin has toasted Potter as “one of the greatest living voices in rock today.” She’s a regular at major music festivals from Coachella to Lollapalooza.

Mississippi-born Mars, who was in the ATO fraternity at Southern Methodist University along with Fields, has a soulful cache of tunes that Carroll and Fields contracted for after forming Foxgate Records, named after the Memorial area street that the two friends grew up on.

“He’s a cowboy hat away from his songs being on Yellowstone,” Fields’ business partner Eric Houston quips.

Mississippi-born artist Charlie Mars will be the intro act at 'The Beat Goes On' concert set for February 24 at White Oak Music Hall.
Mississippi-born artist Charlie Mars will be the intro act at ‘The Beat Goes On’ concert set for February 24 at White Oak Music Hall.

Enter another of Fields’ best buds Mark Sullivan, Public Content director of business development. The two came up with the idea of honoring Carroll, who died in 2021, with the concert while raising funds for the American Heart Association. White Oak Music Hall has joined in the philanthropy by covering bar costs.

Shop Valentines Day

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023

“What I did is threefold,” Fields says. “One, it exposes Charlie when we come out with a new album. Two, it’s going to be really fun. Three, it’s good for The Fields Companies. We’re promoting it. I paid for all the acts, every single thing. So that everything that happens with this benefit is going to the American Heart Association.”

Fields believes that he can easily raise $200,ooo to $300,000 and would like to take it to the half-million dollar mark.

“It’s a show that you’re not going to see again,” Fields adds. “It’s pretty special actually.”

The Fields family and The Fields Companies have a multi-generational tradition of philanthropy with their support going to Ronald McDonald House, Cattle Barons and “cancer in every form and fashion,” Fields says. “It’s always been a part of my life. So it just feels natural. Sometimes it’s just money and sometimes it’s actually rolling up your sleeves and actually doing something which is what we have done here.”

The evening will also serve as a reminder that heart disease can be corrected if not actually prevented. It’s all about doctor checkups.

Tickets, which went on sale on Friday, are available here. General admission tickets cost $60 while sponsor tables on the second level are available for $5,000 and $10,000.

Let's have a heart-to-heart. Register Today Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital
Right-Hand_Graphic

Curated Collection

Swipe
9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Dallas, TX

$15,850,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Newberry Road
Millsap
FOR SALE

Newberry Road
Millsap, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
Newberry Road
3521 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3521 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,449,000 Learn More about this property
Marc Ching
This property is listed by: Marc Ching (214) 728-4069 Email Realtor
3521 Princeton Avenue
2006 Navasota Cove
Westlake
FOR SALE

2006 Navasota Cove
Westlake, TX

$7,999,999 Learn More about this property
Susan Mathews
This property is listed by: Susan Mathews (817) 653-0200 Email Realtor
2006 Navasota Cove
9511 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9511 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$8,175,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9511 Inwood Road
3548 University Blvd
University Park
FOR SALE

3548 University Blvd
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Mathews
This property is listed by: Erin Mathews (214) 520-8300 Email Realtor
3548 University Blvd
6915 Baltimore Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6915 Baltimore Drive
Dallas, TX

$35,999,999 Learn More about this property
Diana Stewart
This property is listed by: Diana Stewart (214) 215-6516 Email Realtor
6915 Baltimore Drive
9851 Kingsway Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9851 Kingsway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
9851 Kingsway Avenue
4206 Alta Vista Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Alta Vista Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4206 Alta Vista Lane
10573 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10573 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman
10573 Inwood Road
4209 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4209 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
4209 Beverly Drive
9818 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9818 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$5,950,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
9818 Hathaway Street
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X