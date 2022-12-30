Partying With Yellowstone Stars, Astros’ World Series Moments and Music Legends — Houston’s Best 2022 Party Scenes

King of Hermes Franco Valobra, Shelby Hodge at the Krewe of Hermes ball in New Orleans (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tilman Fertitta and daughter Blayne Fertitta at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Juliana Ramirez, Emma Wooley, Jessie Randall, Wallis Sugg, Zoe Wendel Ruffles and flourishes fashions are great for country weekends and Round Top festivities (Photo by Harlow & May Studio)

The elaborate decor from The Events Company for the Houston Grand Opera opening night dinner. (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)

Jacy & Grant Cooper led The Big Vibe Group's Cena Negra at Flora, the Mexican restaurant on a perch above Buffalo Bayou. (Photo by Leah Walker Wilson)

Dierks Bentley on stage at the Shriners Children’s Celebration of the Century on the field at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Brasserie 19 owner Charles Clark displays the Nebuchadnezzar (equal to 20 bottles) of rosé, a special for his Rosé All Day bash. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

John Churchwell, assistant conductor with the Metropolitan Opera and the San Francisco Opera, with Houston Grand Opera general director and CEO Khori Dastoor (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Tennenbaum Jewelers' Tony Bradfield & Kevin Black, just because we love them, at the Houston Ballet Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Champagne toasts to Lynn Wyatt who turns 87 on July 16, pictured here with Richard Flowers at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala in April (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Andrew & Mona Sarofim, Christopher & Courtney Sarofim, Patrick Seabase & Allison Sarofim, Christy Cham & Phillip Sarofim at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball honoring the legacy of the late Fayez Sarofim (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Jim & Whitney Crane with the Astros World Series Trophy at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Valobra Master Jewelers' Franco Valobra, King of Hermes rides a carriage during the French Quarter walking parade in New Orleans.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dallas' Brooke Hortenstine, Ceron at the opening of The Conservatory, Brian Bolke's return to River Oak District. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Celebrity auctioneer Johnny Bravo jumps for joy at the million dollar success of the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

After three years of limited partying and muted charitable fundraising in Houston, exuberance returned in 2022 as did ballgowns, multi-million dollar fundraising galas and dreamy party decorations. It was a year of financial record setting. The Menil Collection returned with its once every five-year gala to raise a record $2.1 million while records were set with the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston earning $2.37 million, Houston Zoo’s 100th anniversary gala closing out the night with a record $2.3 million, the Orange Show pulling in $1.1 million, Crime Stoppers bringing in $1.35 million and much much more.

A review of photos from society fundraising events across Houston in 2022, reveal a rich variety of parties based around raising funds for the underserved in the arenas of education, health care, the arts and the homeless. Lest you feel inclined to criticize the colorful exhibition of philanthropy, keep in mind that the money spent on these events provides income for valet parkers, caterers, waitstaff, floral designers, event designers, hair stylists and retail sales people. Not to mention those intended to benefit from the largesse of all involved.

Now, it’s time to take look back at some of the spectacular moments of Houston fundraising and celebrating in 2023. These are Houston’s Best 2022 Party Scenes:

The celebration of the 100th anniversary of Houston Zoo was a blockbuster. Held on zoo grounds, it raising a record $2.3 million for zoo animals as well as the zoo’s widely applauded conservation programs.

Pet Set chairs Tena Lundquist Faust, Sue Smith and Tama Lundquist led the annual “Fierce & Fabulous” gala to a $1.1 million windfall, a heady take in no small part due to the presence of Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Forrie J. Smith.

Lucullan feasts and visits to homes with museum quality art punctuated the three-day fundraiser in Los Angeles for the American and International Friends of the Louvre, chaired by Becca Cason Thrash.

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s Grand Gala Ball, honoring the legacy of the late Fayez Sarofim, provided the rare opportunity for a photo of all four of the billionaire’s children and their spouses/significant others.

Lucky were the guests invited to ZT Corporate Chairman’s Ball for which John Legend provided a dreamy concert of his most popular hits.

Scroll through the rest of Houston’s Best 2022 Party Scenes — which include some Houston Astros’ World Series champions aftermath moments and owner Jim Crane — in the photo gallery above this story.