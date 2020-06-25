The 3,900 GT Lana super yacht
The 3,900 GT Lana yacht
The 3,900 GT Lana super yacht
01
03

The 3,900 GT Lana super yacht takes getting away from it all to a new level. (Imperial photo)

02
03

The 3,900 GT Lana super yacht is all about plush surroundings. (Imperial photo)

03
03

The 3,900 GT Lana super yacht can hold a crew of 34 and 12 guests. (Imperial photo)

The 3,900 GT Lana super yacht
The 3,900 GT Lana yacht
The 3,900 GT Lana super yacht
Culture / Travel

New Superyacht Stretches the Limits of the Luxe Boat Life — a $1.9 Million Per Week Indulgence

Benetti Lana Leaves Ordinary Ships Behind

BY // 06.24.20
The 3,900 GT Lana super yacht takes getting away from it all to a new level. (Imperial photo)
The 3,900 GT Lana super yacht is all about plush surroundings. (Imperial photo)
The 3,900 GT Lana super yacht can hold a crew of 34 and 12 guests. (Imperial photo)
1
3

The 3,900 GT Lana super yacht takes getting away from it all to a new level. (Imperial photo)

2
3

The 3,900 GT Lana super yacht is all about plush surroundings. (Imperial photo)

3
3

The 3,900 GT Lana super yacht can hold a crew of 34 and 12 guests. (Imperial photo)

A yacht vacation sounds like a social distancing dream right about now — and those with the immense resources to enjoy such a thing now have a new pioneering super boat to consider. Or get yacht envy over.

The 3,900 GT Benetti Lana is is 351 feet of over-the-top luxury. Take the powerful twin diesel electric hybrid engines. Or this superyacht’s ability to go 5,500 nautical miles on one tank of fuel. Or its eight suites — seven VIP staterooms and one master suite that might make even Succession’s Logan Roy blush. Even uber tycoons are not buying as many superyachts these days, but maybe they’re renting them.

That is what Monaco-based Imperial Yachts — which oversaw the build of this state-of-the-art plush palace — is betting on.

This one-of-a-kind Benetti Lana is available to charter for $1.9 million per week.

Whether that makes you sick or quickens your pulse probably depends on where your feelings fall on the crazy money indulgence spectrum. Those who spend $1.9 million a week on a superyacht are drawn to things like the Lana‘s very-unboat-like 9-foot-tall ceilings. And the fact that it comes with its own beach club, spa and fully equipped gym staffed by fitness trainers.

In all, this new superyacht can fit up to 12 guests and 34 crew members. This is a ship you can get lost on — and one whose range allows it to reach some awfully remote destinations. (If that’s what one desires.) With Benetti — the famed Italian ship building company behind this boat — luxe European touches are a given in the VIP staterooms and the expansive dining and living areas.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

The hybrid engines make this sea palace more environmental friendly than many superyachts (except for the fact that it’s still a yacht). This is a new era ship. The two floor foyer is a whopping 18 feet tall in all, with a spiral staircase straight out of a Titanic fanatic’s dreams. Need another stat? Benetti Lana‘s length makes it only six feet shorter than Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ famous superyacht.

Some boats speak for themselves in all sorts of ways.

Featured Properties

Swipe
12405 Churchill Court
White Rock
FOR SALE

12405 Churchill Court
Dallas, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
12405 Churchill Court
6415 Prestonshire
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6415 Prestonshire
Dallas, TX

$3,365,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
6415 Prestonshire
10808 Cinderella
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10808 Cinderella
Dallas, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
10808 Cinderella
1403 Lone Eagle Way
FOR SALE

1403 Lone Eagle Way
Arlington, TX

$649,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
1403 Lone Eagle Way
4326 Sexton
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

4326 Sexton
Dallas, TX

$1,049,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
4326 Sexton
6138 Lupton
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6138 Lupton
Dallas, TX

$2,749,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
6138 Lupton
5634 Bryn Mawr
Devonshire
FOR SALE

5634 Bryn Mawr
Dallas, TX

$660,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
5634 Bryn Mawr
4520 Northaven
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4520 Northaven
Dallas, TX

Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
4520 Northaven
Presented by Christy Berry Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X