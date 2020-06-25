Addison's Kaboom Town has one of the best firework shows in the country. Courtesy of Visit Addison via Facebook

Holidays have looked a little different in 2020, but there’s one event where you can still enjoy the main attraction from the comfort of your own backyard or local park: the Fourth of July. Most North Texas cities have canceled their Independence Day festivals, but several have kept their annual fireworks display on the docket.

We’ve rounded up all of July 4th fireworks shows in North Texas this year — from Dallas to Frisco to Grapevine Fort Worth and more.

Frisco Freedom Fest

Frisco’s annual Freedom Fest is taking place this year with fireworks only. The show is on Saturday night and will last approximately 20 minutes. Fireworks are launched from Toyota Stadium and can be seen around the area at 9:30 pm.

Plano’s All American 4th

The fireworks show at Plano’s All American 4th will start at 9:30 pm on Saturday for guests to enjoy from their cars or neighborhood near Lavon Farms (the launch point) and Plano Event Center. Prime viewing spots also include Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve, which was formerly where the fireworks have been launched from.

Liberty by the Lake

In The Colony, annual fourth of July event Liberty By The Lake was cancelled, but the fireworks show will go on around 9:30 pm on July 4. Guests can watch from their cars near the The Colony Five Star Complex and accompanying music will be available through the radio station 99.9 FM.

Addison Kaboom Town!

Addison’s epic Kaboom Town! will look quite different this year. The show has moved to an undisclosed location to prevent crowds from gathering in Addison, and will be streamed on Addison’s YouTube channel starting at 9:30 (July 3) and on CW33 for the Fourth.

Fort Worth’s Fourth

At Panther Island, Fort Worth’s Fourth celebration has been canceled, but the Independence Day fireworks show is still set to happen on Saturday at 9:20 pm. There will be no access to the Panther Island grounds, but you can view their largest fireworks show ever from your car or home.

Grapevine’s July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

On Saturday, Grapevine will celebrate the holiday with its 38th annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza. The 24-minute show will begin at 9:30 pm and can be seen from viewing areas such as Lakeview Park, Oak Grove Park, Silver Lake Park, and more.