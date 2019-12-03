Cinephile Game
Culture / Entertainment

Best Gifts for Movie and TV Lovers — Baby Yoda, Marvel Mania, Disney and More

10 Unique Picks They Won't Already Have

BY // 12.03.19
Editor’s note: PaperCity’s counting down to the holidays with ultra-curated and distinctive gift guides.

We all have a film or TV fanatic in our life. Someone who can quote every line from their favorite movie or binge watches the newest show the very night it comes out on Netflix. What to buy them for the holidays can be tough, as they already have all of their favorite movie or TV related box sets and Funko POP! figures.

So, we’ve put together a list of 10 new or unique gifts for the film and television lover in your life.

 

I just bought myself a new ultimate card game for film nerds, movie geeks and cinephiles. It includes one deck, 150 cards, and multiple ways to play. The five games featured have been sorted into three levels of difficulty including Movie Geek (easy), Film Nerd (Intermediate) and Cinephile (Expert). $25 at cinephilegame.com

 

MeUndies Elf Onesie

 

For those looking to spread Christmas cheer, this Elf onesie from MeUndies is the way to go. Available in unisex, this comfy onesie is best for lounging about with some hot cocoa, and of course watching Elf. $78 at meundies.com

 

baby yoda

Give the gift of Baby Yoda this holiday season by gifting a subscription to Disney+. A Disney original, The Mandalorian, has quickly gained popularity with the cutest new character of all, Baby Yoda. Disney+ includes all of the classic Disney movies and Disney Channel Original movies and shows that you could ever want to re-watch. $70 for an annual subscription at disneyplus.com

 

Garry Shandling’s Book

The new It’s Gary Shandling’s Book is a must-read for fans of the legendary stand-up comic and star of The Larry Sanders Show, as well as just comedy fans in general. Fellow comedian Judd Apatow edited and wrote the introduction to a compilation of the late Shandling’s never-before-seen journal entries and photos, as well as contributions by fellow comedians and writers. $33 on Amazon.com

For Potterheads of all ages, this Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak came out just in time for the holidays. Made to put on and have you disappear on camera, just like in the films, this kit includes the tools you need to become invisible. All you have to do is download a free app to save photos and video for instant recall. The deluxe version comes with a table-top tripod as well. $55 on Amazon.com

 

MasterClass

For those interested in learning more about filmmaking, screenwriting, film scoring, writing for television, comedy, directing and more, there’s a MasterClass for it. Taught online by some of the best in the business, film and TV related classes come from Martin Scorsese, Steve Martin, Ron Howard, Shonda Rhimes, Aaron Sorkin and Werner Herzog. $90 per a class on masterclass.com

 

Avengers Air Hockey

For your hybrid Marvel lover and sports fan, here’s an elaborate gift. An Avengers air hockey table. It includes every superhero from Iron Man and Hulk to the Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther, this is a gift for the ultimate Marvel fan. $1,000 at Bed Bath & Beyond 

FIlm reel table

 

For your pal that wants to make their home a movie theater, this Film Reel Table is a unique contribution. Made from 1930s aluminum 35mm film reel, this table is the perfect addition to any movie or living room. $850 at Uncommon Goods

Star Wars

The Instant Pot is always a good idea for those who love cooking or want to learn to meal prep a bit better. And this brand new Stars Wars R2-D2 6-Qt. pressure cooker is a great way to bring more excitement for any film lover to the cooking world. $100 at William Sonoma


Home Cinema

What film lover doesn’t want to be able to project movies at their own home? You’ll get a theater like movie-going experience with this Epson Home Cinema wireless projector. It features wireless screen mirroring from any Android or Windows 8.1+ device making it super easy to use. $600 at Best Buy

