The 11 Best Holiday Events in Dallas — Mariah Carey, The Nutcracker Ballet, Zoo Lights, and More

Tickets To Some of Your Favorite Holiday Happenings Won’t Last Long

BY // 10.16.24
Mariah Carey Holiday events Dallas

Singer Mariah Carey will stop in Dallas on her Christmas Time tour this fall. (Courtesy)

Ready or not, the holidays are almost here. And in Dallas, top festive happenings get booked up fast. But don’t fret; we’ve narrowed down the very best concerts, ballets, tree lightings, and more to get your tickets for ahead of time. From The Nutcracker ballet to Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time show, these are the best holiday events in Dallas.

Christmas Village
The European-style Christmas Village at the Dallas Arboretum. (Courtesy of Dallas Arboretum)

Take a Stroll Through Holiday Lights and Decor

A favorite holiday experience each year is the Dallas Arboretum‘s 12 Days of Christmas from November 13 through January 5. The annual Holiday at the Arboretum event features 12 Victorian-style gazebos brought to life with each day from the classic carol, The 12 Days of Christmas. There are millions of lights throughout the garden, as well as a Christmas village.

From November 16 through January 5, see the largest miniature train set in Texas, The Trains at NorthPark, benefiting the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

Take a stroll through Dallas Zoo Lights between November 22 and January 4. The experience takes you on a glittering adventure of larger-than-life animal lanterns and a million-light display.

Head to Galleria Dallas from November 22 through January 5 for the immersive holiday experience, SNOWDAY (great for photos), and Santaland — where you can meet Santa in person.

Addison’s Vitruvian Lights is another must-visit during the holiday for its dazzling lights display at Vitruvian Park. The flip is switched on at 6 pm on November 23. Special events include performances by Jordan Kahn Orchestra from 6 pm to 10 pm, and Dallas Sring Quartet on November 30. The lights are on display through December 31.

Mariah Carey Holiday events Dallas
Singer Mariah Carey will stop in Dallas on her Christmas Time tour this fall. (Courtesy)

Get in The Spirit With Special Holiday Shows

On November 21, pop star Mariah Carey will stop at Dallas’ American Airlines Center for her 20-city Christmas Time tour. She’ll sing her holiday classics as well as fan favorites like “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The special guest will be DJ Suss One.

Also performing at the AAC this fall, Pentatonix will be playing on December 22 on their Hallelujah! It’s A Christmas Tour. Then, on December 28, Trans-Siberian Orchestra‘s The Lost Christmas Eve will have two shows at 3 pm and 7:30 pm.

One cannot miss a performance of The Nutcracker during the holidays. Texas Ballet Theater’s is one of the best, from November 29 through December 8. And if you happen to miss these dates, don’t worry, the ballet will perform in Fort Worth from December 13 through 29.

Klyde Warren Park tree lighting
The Tree Lighting Celebration at Klyde Warren Park is a sight to see. (Courtesy)

Shopping Experiences and Tree Lightings

The date will be announced in mid-November, but make a note that Highland Park Village‘s Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll will take place in December.

On December 7 from 4 pm to 7 pm, Klyde Warren Park will host its annual Tree Lighting Celebration.

