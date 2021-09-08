View the new PaperCity recipe collection
The Best Places to Play Mini-Golf in Dallas — From Classic Spots to Modern Courses with Cocktails

A High-Tech Partnership With Rory McIlroy Just Debuted in The Colony

BY // 09.08.21
Library_6075

Puttery, a collaboration with golf superstar Rory McIlroy, offers a high-tech, cocktail-friendly twist on mini-golf. (Courtesy of Puttery)

Whether you’re looking for a fun date night spot or a way to spend the afternoon with the kids, mini-golf is forever a classic. From outdoor spots to more modern indoor courses, these are the best places to putt in Dallas.

Puttery

The Colony

5762 Grandscape Boulevard, Suite 105
The Colony, TX 75056  |  Map

 

469-862-0151

Website

Puttery Dallas

Puttery is a new, modern and high-tech twist on mini-golf. (Courtesy of Puttery)

Over at Grandscape in The Colony, this new indoor mini-golf course offers a modern twist on the classic date-night sport. At 20,700 square feet, the space is huge and includes four nine-hole courses over two floors (themed Rooftop, Lodge, Library, and Illusion Courses). An adults-only spot, players must be 21 and older, as there are three bars, an outdoor terrace, and lounges in the space. Much more high-tech than the average turf course, Puttery is actually one of pro-golfer Rory McIlroy’s investments. It’s a destination spot for those looking for a whole new mini-golf experience just outside of Dallas.

Another Round

West Dallas

660 Fort Worth Avenue, Suite 100
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

214-233-6316

Website

Another Round Dallas (Photo by Christina Childress)

Another Round features 12 mini golf holes. (Photo by Christina Childress)

Located in West Dallas, this new indoor mini-golf course and bar opened in 2020. The spot offers 12 holes of mini-golf and a full bar menu featuring signature cocktails. This isn’t your ordinary mini-golf course though — each hole is unique and includes obstacles like traffic cones and ball pits. Carry around your drink while you play, and then hangout at the bar or outdoor patio and enjoy bites after.

Topgolf

Lake Highlands

8787 Park Lane
Dallas, TX 75231  |  Map

 

Website

Topgolf Mini Golf

Topgolf Dallas offers one of the best mini-golf courses in Dallas.

In addition to its high-tech driving ranges, Topgolf Dallas also offers one of the biggest mini-golf courses in the area. The 54-hole (three 18-hole courses) putt putt course is available for anyone to play. Kids up to 17 cost $6.50 and adults cost $9. The course includes the classics including a waterfall, tunnels, and bridges. You can also grab food or drinks at the restaurant before or after you play.

Adventure Landing

North Dallas

17717 Coit Road
Dallas, TX 75252  |  Map

 

972-248-4653

Website

Adventure Landing Dallas Mini Golf

Adventure Landing is a Dallas classic when it comes to mini-golf.

A Dallas mini-golf classic, Adventure Landing offers three themed mini-golf courses for all ages. There are fun zoo animals, a waterfall, and caves to explore while you play 18 holes. The amusement venue also offers laser tag, go-karts, and an arcade if you’re looking for more to do after your round.

