Over at Grandscape in The Colony, this new indoor mini-golf course offers a modern twist on the classic date-night sport. At 20,700 square feet, the space is huge and includes four nine-hole courses over two floors (themed Rooftop, Lodge, Library, and Illusion Courses). An adults-only spot, players must be 21 and older, as there are three bars, an outdoor terrace, and lounges in the space. Much more high-tech than the average turf course, Puttery is actually one of pro-golfer Rory McIlroy’s investments. It’s a destination spot for those looking for a whole new mini-golf experience just outside of Dallas.