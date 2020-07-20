I don't think I ever actually made the ball into the hole on this one. (Photo by Christina Childress)

There aren’t a lot of indoor outings you might feel safe doing these days, but a new West Dallas mini golf course and bar may have finally nailed the socially distanced drinks setup. Another Round, now open for timed bookings at 25 percent capacity (the spot classifies as indoor amusement), features a full bar serving beer, wine, and craft cocktails — with apt names like Green Jacket and Hole In One — surrounded by a 12-hole miniature golf course.

The process for booking is simple. Just RSVP for your desired time (“quaran-tee-times” begin at 10 am, 11 am, and 3 pm, with bookings for up to four people available every 10 minutes after the hour). You’ll pay a rate of $24 as a deposit and then will be charged $12 per person at check-in.

(Photo by Christina Childress)

Masks are required at check in (and throughout the space unless eating or drinking), where you’ll receive a sanitized putter, golf ball, and the opportunity to put in your first drink or food order. I opted for the Birdie cocktail with Deep Eddy vodka, pamplemouse, lemon, lavender, and bubbles. All cocktails are $12 but are handcrafted and served in disposable glasses, so you can carry them with you from hole one to 12. A menu of chicken fingers, crudite, chop house sliders, and wagyu beef hot dogs are provided by neighboring Cooper’s Meat Market. Hanging by bar is currently off-limits, but servers continually walk the course to take orders.

I thought masks might make it a bit more difficult to play mini-golf, but as we started the course and faced it’s unique challenges (like Spence told us last May, the course component of Another Round is really more of an art installation), we quickly forgot about the hinderance. And while people naturally moved their face coverings to take a sip or a bite of food, masks were always on while putting.

Bar owners Kendall and Alicia Spence will be rotating the themes annually, starting with the current Oak Cliff Country Club theme. There are traffic cones covered in plastic you have to putt your way through, and “sandpits” filled with ping pong balls — it’s pretty ridiculous really. But, a little ridiculous coupled with a relatively safe way to share a drink with friend is more than welcome right now.

(Photo by Christina Childress)

Pre- or post-golf, a giant outdoor patio filled with retro golf cars awaits out back to enjoy your Tee Off or Hole in One cocktails. Book your time at Another Round here.