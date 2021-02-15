Best New Movies to Stream While We’re Snowed In This Week

If you’re fortunate enough to still have your power during this unprecedented winter storm in Texas, there are plenty of great streaming options to keep you entertained. From new documentaries and biopics to a heartwarming drama, these are the best movies to stream right now.

Framing Britney Spears (Hulu and FX)

The New York Times Presents documentary focusing on Britney Spears has gotten a lot of attention, but it does its job well. The approximately hour-long doc thoughtfully explains the details of Spears’ conservatorship battle (and the rise of the Free Britney movement), while laying out the brutal media coverage of the star (and young women in general) during the early 2000s. It may be a bit of an information retread for longtime fans, but the contextualization of it all is still affecting. Be warned though: the documentary will leave you very upset with Diane Sawyer.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” premiered at Sundance Film Festival.

Judas and the Black Messiah (HBO Max)

Based on the true story of Fred Hampton, Chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, and the infiltration of FBI informant William O’Neal, this new movie premiered at Sundance Film Festival just a couple of weeks ago. Already creating Oscar-buzz, the film stars Daniel Kaluuya (Hampton) and LaKeith Stanfield (O’Neal). Powerful and smart, this historical drama is a must-watch before its month-long run ends on the streaming platform.

Justin Timberlake stars in new Apple TV + film “Palmer.”

Palmer (Apple TV +)

If you can set aside your Justin Timberlake feelings (he did apologize to Britney and Janet… about 20 years later), the performer is making a return to film in Palmer, a new drama about a former convict (Eddie Palmer) and an unexpected relationship he forms with a young boy who lives next door. After being in prison for 12 years, Palmer goes to live with his grandmother who takes care of a young boy from a troubled home. Also starring Juno Temple, Alisha Wainwright, and Ryder Allen, this film is a heartwarming story about when people look out for each other, they can turn things around.