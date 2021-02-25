Fort Worth’s Newest Pizza Restaurant is All About Options — Delucca’s Food Theater Hits Cowtown

Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine is a new kind of experience, served gaucho style at your table.

A brand new pizza experience has arrived in Fort Worth. The city is getting its first taste of Delucca Gaucho Pizza and Wine. The new pizza shop opened in the former Milano Italian space at 3010 South Hulen Street on Wednesday.

Delucca already has restaurants in Dallas, Plano and Southlake — and now brings its unique style to Fort Worth.

At Fort Worth’s newest neighborhood pizza spot, there is no need to pony-up to a buffet, nor any need to order those frustrating half and half pizzas for everyone at the table to enjoy their favorite slices.

This all-you-can-eat concept is brought right to your table – similar to a Brazilian steakhouse. The fixed price tasting menu at Delucca Gaucho Pizza and Wine allows you to sample any of more than 20 varieties of fresh from the oven pizza.

Kobe Meatballs in a luscious San Marzano sauce.

Diners are welcomed with brandied lobster bisque to sip, and house made Kobe Meatballs in a luscious San Marzano sauce, topped with fluffy freshly grated parmesan cheese. A shareable platter of fresh rocket arugula salad, dressed in lemon honey vinaigrette, arrives along with roasted garlic.

Then the real theatre begins. The pizza servers start roaming past your table with an interesting variety of handcrafted pizzas directly from the wood-fired ovens.

BUY ART NOW Swipe



























Next

Delucca serves some more traditionally topped pizzas including a sopressata salami with hot honey, a classic margarita with fresh basil, a four cheeses and truffle, and a prime pepperoni and fresh tomato sauce. Of course, there are also more interesting pizza combinations such as hot Buffalo chicken with gorgonzola, chicken tikka masala, Mexican elote with crema fresca, or Turkish lamb with sumac onions.

Sample as many as you like, or repeat your favorite slices. But, save room for dessert. Delucca serves an equally impressive display of sweet pizzas, from banana flambé and dulce de leche with toasted coconut, to a dazzling roasted pear, gorgonzola and honey. My guess is you won’t leave hungry.

Delucca offers Nutella and pear gorgonzola pizzas for dessert.

Delucca’s unique system brings a $21.95 price for adults and is less expensive for younger diners by age range. Delucca has a full bar with draft beers and wines by the glass or bottle, as well as some interesting cocktails such as the house specialty Caipirinha. This pizza shop even serves some boozy dessert martinis.

Lunch and brunch service will begin soon, and reservations for dinner are suggested. Nestled into the Tanglewood neighborhood, with TCU nearby, this is a brand new way to experience pizza in Fort Worth.