Delucca – is a new kind of experience, served gaucho style at your table
Delucca – Kobe Meatballs in a luscious San Marzano sauce
Delucca – a selection of frozen Caipirinha cocktails
Delucca – Nutella and pear gorgonzola pizzas for dessert
01
04

Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine is a new kind of experience, served gaucho style at your table.

02
04

Kobe Meatballs in a luscious San Marzano sauce.

03
04

A selection of frozen Caipirinha cocktails at the new Delucca.

04
04

Nutella and pear gorgonzola pizzas for dessert.

Delucca – is a new kind of experience, served gaucho style at your table
Delucca – Kobe Meatballs in a luscious San Marzano sauce
Delucca – a selection of frozen Caipirinha cocktails
Delucca – Nutella and pear gorgonzola pizzas for dessert
Restaurants / Openings

Fort Worth’s Newest Pizza Restaurant is All About Options — Delucca’s Food Theater Hits Cowtown

Why Settle for One Pizza?

BY // 02.24.21
Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine is a new kind of experience, served gaucho style at your table.
Kobe Meatballs in a luscious San Marzano sauce.
A selection of frozen Caipirinha cocktails at the new Delucca.
Nutella and pear gorgonzola pizzas for dessert.
1
4

Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine is a new kind of experience, served gaucho style at your table.

2
4

Kobe Meatballs in a luscious San Marzano sauce.

3
4

A selection of frozen Caipirinha cocktails at the new Delucca.

4
4

Nutella and pear gorgonzola pizzas for dessert.

A brand new pizza experience has arrived in Fort Worth. The city is getting its first taste of Delucca Gaucho Pizza and Wine. The new pizza shop opened in the former Milano Italian space at 3010 South Hulen Street on Wednesday.

Delucca already has restaurants in Dallas, Plano and Southlake — and now brings its unique style to Fort Worth.

At Fort Worth’s newest neighborhood pizza spot, there is no need to pony-up to a buffet, nor any need to order those frustrating half and half pizzas for everyone at the table to enjoy their favorite slices.

This all-you-can-eat concept is brought right to your table – similar to a Brazilian steakhouse. The fixed price tasting menu at Delucca Gaucho Pizza and Wine allows you to sample any of more than 20 varieties of fresh from the oven pizza.

Kobe Meatballs in a luscious San Marzano sauce.

Diners are welcomed with brandied lobster bisque to sip, and house made Kobe Meatballs in a luscious San Marzano sauce, topped with fluffy freshly grated parmesan cheese. A shareable platter of fresh rocket arugula salad, dressed in lemon honey vinaigrette, arrives along with roasted garlic.

Then the real theatre begins. The pizza servers start roaming past your table with an interesting variety of handcrafted pizzas directly from the wood-fired ovens.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March CLONED
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March CLONED
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March CLONED
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March CLONED
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March CLONED
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March CLONED
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March CLONED
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March CLONED
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March CLONED
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March CLONED
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March CLONED
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March CLONED
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March CLONED
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March CLONED
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March CLONED

Delucca serves some more traditionally topped pizzas including a sopressata salami with hot honey, a classic margarita with fresh basil, a four cheeses and truffle, and a prime pepperoni and fresh tomato sauce. Of course, there are also more interesting pizza combinations such as hot Buffalo chicken with gorgonzola, chicken tikka masala, Mexican elote with crema fresca, or Turkish lamb with sumac onions.

Sample as many as you like, or repeat your favorite slices. But, save room for dessert. Delucca serves an equally impressive display of sweet pizzas, from banana flambé and dulce de leche with toasted coconut, to a dazzling roasted pear, gorgonzola and honey. My guess is you won’t leave hungry.

Delucca offers Nutella and pear gorgonzola pizzas for dessert.

Delucca’s unique system brings a $21.95 price for adults and is less expensive for younger diners by age range. Delucca has a full bar with draft beers and wines by the glass or bottle, as well as some interesting cocktails such as the house specialty Caipirinha. This pizza shop even serves some boozy dessert martinis.

Lunch and brunch service will begin soon, and reservations for dinner are suggested. Nestled into the Tanglewood neighborhood, with TCU nearby, this is a brand new way to experience pizza in Fort Worth.

PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min PC_Parallax_Button_TheParklane-min

Featured Properties

Swipe
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
13604 Green Elm Road
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13604 Green Elm Road
Aledo, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
13604 Green Elm Road
2729 River Forest Drive
River Park
FOR SALE

2729 River Forest Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2729 River Forest Drive
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
808 Washington Terrace
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

808 Washington Terrace
Fort Worth, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
808 Washington Terrace
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Stonegate
FOR SALE

2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,000 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
Lakeside Parkway #1502
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
6144 Locke Avenue
Ridglea
FOR SALE

6144 Locke Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$719,900 Learn More about this property
Carter Brumley
This property is listed by: Carter Brumley (817) 201-1117 Email Realtor
6144 Locke Avenue
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
1905 Highland Park Circle
Highland Park Circle
FOR SALE

1905 Highland Park Circle
Fort Worth, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
1905 Highland Park Circle
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X