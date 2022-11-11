The Best New Movies to Stream Right Now — HBO Max, Peacock, and Apple TV Picks

From mysterious thrillers to a character-focused drama, these are three new movies to stream right now.

Don’t Worry Darling (HBO Max)

Now Streaming

Directed by Olivia Wilde (Booksmart), this new thriller starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh (as well as Wilde) takes a while to get going but is worth a watch — even if just to see what all the online discourse was about. Husband and wife Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) live in an idealized community called Victory in the 1950s. None of the wives know what the secret project is that all of the husbands in the town are working on. When Alice begins to experience strange visions, she starts to question her reality and what Victory founder Frank (Chris Pine) might be doing to them.

Nope (Peacock)

Begins streaming on November 18

Director Jordan Peele’s (Get Out, Us) latest horror film will soon stream on Peacock. A must-see movie of the year, the story follows two siblings who run a horse ranch in California. They begin to notice something strange flying in the skies that they being to suspect is a UFO. Starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as brother and sister, the two must figure out what it is that is taking and depositing things out of the sky.

Causeway (Apple TV+)

Now Streaming

Starring Jennifer Lawrence as a U.S. soldier (Lynsey) who just experienced a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan, this new Apple TV drama explores trauma and bonding that can occur between two people who have experienced great loss. The film progresses slowly, but the relationship development between Lynsey and James (Brian Tyree Henry) is what the story is really about. While Lynsey is in a hurry to get out of her hometown (which she returned to after recovering) and redeploy, James is suffering through his own losses. The two strike up a friendship and connection — not without its difficulties — that is realistic and shows how people can help one another in the most difficult times.