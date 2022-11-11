new friends new life 2022 luncheon
Luncheon Co-Chairs Melissa Sherrill Martin, Kristi Sherrill Hoyl, Katherine Wynne
Shelly Slater, Jessica Brazeal, Julia Ormond, Priya Murphy, Bianca Davis, Melissa Sherrill Martin, Kristi Sherrill Hoyl, Katherine Wynne
Maggie Kipp, Katherine Wynne, Kristi Sherrill Hoyl, Melissa Sherrill Martin, Elizabeth Saab
Steve Pettit, Amanda Pettit, Jenna Benton, Lauren Grogan, Tiffani Price
Diondra Wilcher, Kaileigh Johnson
Jim Johnston, Suzanne Johnston, Joy Duncan
Shelly Slater, Julia Ormond
Julia Ormond
Bianca Davis, CEO, NFNL
Priya Murphy
Gail Turner, Gerald Turner
Robin Bagwell, Wendy Messmann
Sunie Solomon, Terra Najork Peterson, Amy Green, Susan Farris, Boyd Messmann, Wendy Messmann, Jill Blair Turner
Jane Wallingford, Jessica Turner Waugh, Jeff Waugh
Pete Schenkel, Pat Schenkel
Chris Kleinert, Ashlee Kleinert, Nancy Ann Hunt
Jeff Waugh, Gail Turner, Ron Kirk, Jessica Turner Waugh, Caren Prothro
Dawne Tribolet, Julie Clark, Lisa Rocchio, Lynn Baker, Michelle Lockhart
Jan Langbein, Lynn McBee
Naomi Emmett, Meredith Bayoud
Linda Wells, Jane Jackson, Gary Corona, Eleanor Maxwell, Jimmy Westcott
ProtectHER Award Recipient Santander Consumer USA Foundation, Inc. Francisco Pineda, Jaime Patrick, Don Smith, Baxter Cantrell, Kelli Chavez-McDonald, Suzanne Massey
Lisa Madden, Lori Falgout, Stephanie Blanche, Renee Castro
Elizabeth Gambrell, Cheryl Joyner, Beth Thoele
Honorary Co-Chairs Ron Kirk and Matrice Ellis-Kirk
David E. Ross, III, Cynthia Mickens Ross
Cole Edmonson, Wynette Keller, Tracey Nash-Huntley
Shelly Slater, Jane Rose
Michael Horne, Marissa Horne
Julia Ormond, Jenna Quinn (of Jenna’s Law)
Culture / Society / The Seen

Scenes from the 2022 New Friends New Life Luncheon, Featuring Actress and Activist Julia Ormond

Powerful Speakers Helped the Dallas Foundation Surpass Its Goals

BY PC Staff Report // 11.11.22
The three ProtectHER Award Recipients pictured with Honorary Co-Chair Matrice Ellis-Kirk — Suzanne Massey representing Santander Consumer USA Foundation, Inc; Nissi Hamilton; Lynn McBee
The three ProtectHER Award Recipients pictured with Honorary Co-Chair Matrice Ellis-Kirk — Suzanne Massey representing Santander Consumer USA Foundation, Inc; Nissi Hamilton; Lynn McBee
Luncheon Co-Chairs Melissa Sherrill Martin, Kristi Sherrill Hoyl, Katherine Wynne
Shelly Slater, Jessica Brazeal, Julia Ormond, Priya Murphy, Bianca Davis, Melissa Sherrill Martin, Kristi Sherrill Hoyl, Katherine Wynne
Maggie Kipp, Katherine Wynne, Kristi Sherrill Hoyl, Melissa Sherrill Martin, Elizabeth Saab
Steve Pettit, Amanda Pettit, Jenna Benton, Lauren Grogan, Tiffani Price
Diondra Wilcher, Kaileigh Johnson
Jim Johnston, Suzanne Johnston, Joy Duncan
Shelly Slater, Julia Ormond
Julia Ormond
Bianca Davis, CEO, NFNL
The 2022 luncheon for New Friends New Life.
Priya Murphy
Gail Turner, Gerald Turner
Robin Bagwell, Wendy Messmann
Sunie Solomon, Terra Najork Peterson, Amy Green, Susan Farris, Boyd Messmann, Wendy Messmann, Jill Blair Turner
Jane Wallingford, Jessica Turner Waugh, Jeff Waugh
Pete Schenkel, Pat Schenkel
Chris Kleinert, Ashlee Kleinert, Nancy Ann Hunt
Jeff Waugh, Gail Turner, Ron Kirk, Jessica Turner Waugh, Caren Prothro
Dawne Tribolet, Julie Clark, Lisa Rocchio, Lynn Baker, Michelle Lockhart
Jan Langbein, Lynn McBee
Naomi Emmett, Meredith Bayoud
Linda Wells, Jane Jackson, Gary Corona, Eleanor Maxwell, Jimmy Westcott
ProtectHER Award Recipient Santander Consumer USA Foundation, Inc. Francisco Pineda, Jaime Patrick, Don Smith, Baxter Cantrell, Kelli Chavez-McDonald, Suzanne Massey
Lisa Madden, Lori Falgout, Stephanie Blanche, Renee Castro
Elizabeth Gambrell, Cheryl Joyner, Beth Thoele
Honorary Co-Chairs Ron Kirk and Matrice Ellis-Kirk
David E. Ross, III, Cynthia Mickens Ross
Cole Edmonson, Wynette Keller, Tracey Nash-Huntley
Shelly Slater, Jane Rose
Michael Horne, Marissa Horne
Julia Ormond, Jenna Quinn (of Jenna’s Law)
What: The 2022 luncheon for New Friends New Life, a Dallas-based organization that empowers those who have been trafficked or sexually exploited and drives awareness about the staggering prevalence of the issue today.

Where: Friday, November 4 at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Dallas.

The Scene: “While the issue of human trafficking is heavy, heartbreaking, and hard, you will learn today the New Friends New Life is offering hope, healing, and a measure of happiness to hundreds of brave survivors and vulnerable youth each year,” the day’s emcee, Shelly Slated, stated at the start of the luncheon.

Following an invocation by Dr. Cynthia Mickens RossMatt Osborne and Priya Murphy of NFNL presented the 2022 ProtectHER recipients: Lynn McBee, a philanthropic and leadership force in Dallas and longtime champion for women and girls; Santander Consumer USA Foundation, which has provided the funding for an on-site Legal Advocacy Clinic with a staff attorney working on-site at NFNL to help members with legal contracts and cases preventing them from moving forward in life; and Dr. Nissi Hamilton, a child sex trafficking survivor who became an award-winning advocate, gave an impassioned acceptance speech to the riveted audience.

“Human traffic is the second slavery,” said Hamilton as she shared her inspiring story. “We’re not just asking you to write checks and give money. I’m asking you to be a burden bearer. Because New Friends New Life has done that for me.”

The three ProtectHER Award Recipients pictured with Honorary Co-Chair Matrice Ellis-Kirk —
Suzanne Massey representing Santander Consumer USA Foundation, Inc; Nissi Hamilton; Lynn McBee

New Friends New Life CEO Bianca Davis then introduced keynote speaker, Emmy award-winning actress, founder, and activist Julia Ormond, who flew into Dallas three days prior to immerse herself into the work of the organization and participate in one of NFNL’s educational bus tours.

At the conclusion of the luncheon, the impact of Ormond’s words was evident — day-of donations totaled $99,000, helping New Friends New Life surpass its goal with $560,000 in net proceeds raised.

Shelly Slater, Julia Ormond

The Seen: New Friends New Life 2022 luncheon co-chairs Katherine Wynne, Kristi Sherrill Hoyl, and Melissa Sherrill Martin, along with honorary co-chairs Matrice Ellis-Kirk and former Dallas Mayor, Ambassador Ron Kirk. Top sponsors were also in attendance, including Nancy Ann and Ray Hunt, Tracey Nash-Huntley and David Huntley, Ashlee and Chris Kleinert, Southwest Airlines, and the Jensen Project as well as Nancy and Randy Best and Carolyn and David Miller. Additional guests included Robin Bagwell, Elizabeth Gambrell, Maggie Kipp, Jan Langbein, Wendy Messmann, Caren Prothro, Jenna Quinn, Ted Poe, Pat Schenkel, Beth Thoele, Gail and Dr. R. Gerald Turner, Jessica Turner-Waugh, and Jimmy Westcott.

