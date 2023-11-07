Culture / Entertainment

The Best New Movies to Stream Right Now — Hulu and Netflix Picks

Comedies, Sports Dramas, and Thrillers You Can't Miss

BY // 11.07.23
Quiz Lady New Movies

The new comedy "Quiz Lady" stars Sandra Oh and Awkwafina as sisters.

As the temperatures finally begin to drop this weekend, it’s time to stay home, cuddle up on the couch, and stream some new great movies. This November, watch a hilarious comedy with Sandra Oh and Awkwafina on Hulu. Or check into Netflix and stream an incredible sports drama about a real marathon swimmer or a crime thriller about an assassin starring Michael Fassbender.

 

Nyad New Movies
“Nyad” tells the true story of 60-year-old marathon swimmer Diana Nyad.

Nyad (Netflix)

Now Streaming

This new sports drama tells the true story of 60-year-old marathon swimmer Diana Nyad (played by Annette Bening) as she attempts to become the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida. With the help of her best friend and coach Bonnie (Jodie Foster), Nyad follows her lifelong dream of completing the 103-mile open ocean swim. It’s not without several attempts (and years) that she achieves this goal as Box Jellyfish, strong currents, a severe allergic reaction, and storms end her swims — and almost her life. But she never gives up and it’s a truly inspiring film.

 

Quiz Lady New Movies
The new comedy “Quiz Lady” stars Sandra Oh and Awkwafina as sisters trying to settle their mother’s gambling debt.

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Now Streaming

SHOP

Swipe
  • Akris 2023
  • Akris 2023
  • Akris 2023

Starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh as estranged siblings, this new comedy follows the sisters as they must find a way to pay back their mother’s gambling debts. Anne (played by Awkwafina) rarely takes any risk in her life, but when Jenny (Sandra Oh) films her getting all of the answers right to Quiz Show — hosted by the beloved Terry McTeer (Will Ferrell) — she can no longer hide. She goes viral online and is asked to audition for the show. It is seemingly her only way to earn the money to get her dog back, which the gangsters stole as collateral. Awkwafina and Oh’s dynamic is hilarious and heartwarming as two, opposite sisters who come together to save their childhood pet.

 

The Killer New Movies
Starring Michael Fassbender as “The Killer,” this new thriller comes from director David Fincher.

The Killer (Netflix)

Streaming November 10

Starring Michael Fassbender as “The Killer,” this new crime thriller is the latest project from director David Fincher (Fight ClubThe Girl with the Dragon Tattoo). Based on the French graphic novel of the same name, the story follows an assassin who gets involved in an international manhunt after a hit goes wrong. It also stars Tilda Swinton, Sophie Charlotte, Charles Parnell, and more.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - What To Watch
Featured Events
Page Southerland Architect
Big, bold design solutions from thought to finish.
Learn More

Featured Properties

Swipe
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
110 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

110 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
110 Sugarberry Circle
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2510 Roy Circle
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2510 Roy Circle
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2510 Roy Circle
5311 Pocahontas Street
Peaceful Valley, Bellaire
FOR SALE

5311 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
5311 Pocahontas Street
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Lakeside Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Houston, TX

$879,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$331,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
Enclave, The Heights
FOR SALE

2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
8406 Gentlewood Court
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8406 Gentlewood Court
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
8406 Gentlewood Court
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
936 W 22nd Street #D
The Heights
FOR SALE

936 W 22nd Street #D
Houston, TX

$449,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
936 W 22nd Street #D
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$835,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
17815 Treemont Landing
Bear Creek South | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

17815 Treemont Landing
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
17815 Treemont Landing
3105 Locke Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3105 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3105 Locke Lane
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X