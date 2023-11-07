The Best New Movies to Stream Right Now — Hulu and Netflix Picks

As the temperatures finally begin to drop this weekend, it’s time to stay home, cuddle up on the couch, and stream some new great movies. This November, watch a hilarious comedy with Sandra Oh and Awkwafina on Hulu. Or check into Netflix and stream an incredible sports drama about a real marathon swimmer or a crime thriller about an assassin starring Michael Fassbender.

Nyad (Netflix)

Now Streaming

This new sports drama tells the true story of 60-year-old marathon swimmer Diana Nyad (played by Annette Bening) as she attempts to become the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida. With the help of her best friend and coach Bonnie (Jodie Foster), Nyad follows her lifelong dream of completing the 103-mile open ocean swim. It’s not without several attempts (and years) that she achieves this goal as Box Jellyfish, strong currents, a severe allergic reaction, and storms end her swims — and almost her life. But she never gives up and it’s a truly inspiring film.

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Now Streaming

Starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh as estranged siblings, this new comedy follows the sisters as they must find a way to pay back their mother’s gambling debts. Anne (played by Awkwafina) rarely takes any risk in her life, but when Jenny (Sandra Oh) films her getting all of the answers right to Quiz Show — hosted by the beloved Terry McTeer (Will Ferrell) — she can no longer hide. She goes viral online and is asked to audition for the show. It is seemingly her only way to earn the money to get her dog back, which the gangsters stole as collateral. Awkwafina and Oh’s dynamic is hilarious and heartwarming as two, opposite sisters who come together to save their childhood pet.

The Killer (Netflix)

Streaming November 10

Starring Michael Fassbender as “The Killer,” this new crime thriller is the latest project from director David Fincher (Fight Club, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo). Based on the French graphic novel of the same name, the story follows an assassin who gets involved in an international manhunt after a hit goes wrong. It also stars Tilda Swinton, Sophie Charlotte, Charles Parnell, and more.