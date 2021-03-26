5 New Movies and TV Shows to Stream Right Now

Awards season is in full-swing, meaning there are several new movies worth a watch — many of which are now available on streaming services. Last month, I mentioned “Nomadland,” “Minari,” and “Judas and The Black Messiah” (which you should still definitely watch), and even more great films and TV shows have come out since then. These are the best five movies and shows to stream right now.

Raya and The Last Dragon (Disney+)

I know, I know… Even if you have a subscription for Disney+, you still have to pay $30 to watch this new animated film. But trust me, it’s worth it. Especially if you get the whole family sitting around the screen. The story follows Raya (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran), a young warrior from a fantasy land called Kumandra, who is tasked with finding the last dragon Sisu (voiced by Awkwafina) in order to save her people from evil monster spirits. Inspired by Southeast Asian countries like Thailand and Vietnam, this film is absolutely incredible visually and storytelling-wise.

Mads Mikkelsen stars in Another Round — now streaming on Hulu.

Another Round (Hulu)

Starring Mads Mikkelsen, this Danish film about drinking and friendship is a trip. It’s worth it just to see some of Mikkelsen’s jazz ballet dance moves. The dramedy begins with four high school teacher friends who decide to test a theory of consuming alcohol during the daytime to see if it improves their quality of life. Things start to get a bit out of hand and Martin (Mikkelsen) is forced to confront issues in his family and marriage that he had been ignoring. “Another Round” is nominated for an Oscar in both Best International Feature Film and Best Director (Thomas Vinterberg).

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier just premiered its first episode on Disney +.

The Falcon and The Winter Solider (Disney+)

With only one episode available to stream on Disney+ so far, this new Marvel Studios miniseries has already created tons of hype. Following Captain America’s death (we assume?) or at least his handing over of his shield over to Sam Wilson (Falcon), the Winter Solider (Bucky Barnes) and Falcon team up to fight the bad guys. The first episode covers where each hero is at the time — Falcon trying to help his family get a bank loan, and Winter Soldier going to therapy. Without giving anything away, the cliffhanger at the end is a great set up for what’s to follow. New episodes stream on Fridays.

BUY ART NOW Swipe



























Next

The new Billie Eilish movie on Apple TV+ is an in-depth look at how the. teenage sensation became a star.

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry (Apple TV +)

If you’re a Billie Eilish fan, or even slightly interested in her music, this is a great documentary on Apple TV+. This movie is filmed when Eilish is 17-years-old, while touring and recording her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” with her brother Finneas. It offers an intimate look at Billie’s family life, rising to mega stardom while still recording music in her brother’s bedroom. Honest and raw, viewers get a glimpse into what makes Billie Eilish so popular and relatable.

The entire season of WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+.

WandaVision (Disney+)

Another new Marvel miniseries, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany (who play Wanda and Vision, respectively, in The Avengers movies). It’s a strange start for sure. The first couple of episodes go all in paying homage to midcentury classics like “I Love Lucy” and “Bewitched.” But hang in there, the big, fantastical picture starts to come together in the third episode. The nine-episode series follows married couple Wanda and Vision after the events of Avengers: Endgame. It seems as if the two are living a happy suburban life in New Jersey, but as the decades quickly change, you realize that something else is going on — namely, a show that manages to explore the effects of grief while serving as an ode to classic sitcoms.