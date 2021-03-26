Fairgrounds Coffee Dallas
Fairgrounds Coffee Dallas
Fairgrounds Coffee Dallas
Fairgrounds Coffee Dallas
Fairgrounds Coffee Dallas
01
05

Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea just opened its first Texas location in Dallas. (Courtesy of Fairgrounds Coffee)

02
05

Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea features espresso, teas, and elixirs. (Photo by Jennifer Boomer)

03
05

Don't miss the Vosges Chocolate Truffle Mocha at Fairgrounds. (Courtesy)

04
05

The food menu at Fairgrounds includes toasts, salads, sandwiches, and more.(Courtesy)

05
05

Fairgrounds allows guests to choose their own roasts from several options. (Photo by Jennifer Boomer)

Fairgrounds Coffee Dallas
Fairgrounds Coffee Dallas
Fairgrounds Coffee Dallas
Fairgrounds Coffee Dallas
Fairgrounds Coffee Dallas
Restaurants / Openings

Chicago-Based Fairgrounds’ First Texas Location is a Coffee Lover’s Dream

The Knox District Gets a Cozy New Brew Bar With Specialty Elixirs and Breakfast Sammies

BY // 03.26.21
Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea just opened its first Texas location in Dallas. (Courtesy of Fairgrounds Coffee)
Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea features espresso, teas, and elixirs. (Photo by Jennifer Boomer)
Don't miss the Vosges Chocolate Truffle Mocha at Fairgrounds. (Courtesy)
The food menu at Fairgrounds includes toasts, salads, sandwiches, and more.(Courtesy)
Fairgrounds allows guests to choose their own roasts from several options. (Photo by Jennifer Boomer)
1
5

Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea just opened its first Texas location in Dallas. (Courtesy of Fairgrounds Coffee)

2
5

Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea features espresso, teas, and elixirs. (Photo by Jennifer Boomer)

3
5

Don't miss the Vosges Chocolate Truffle Mocha at Fairgrounds. (Courtesy)

4
5

The food menu at Fairgrounds includes toasts, salads, sandwiches, and more.(Courtesy)

5
5

Fairgrounds allows guests to choose their own roasts from several options. (Photo by Jennifer Boomer)

Chicago-based Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea has made its Texas debut at Knox District’s Highland Park Place, offering a cozy destination for breakfast and lunch. The caffeine destination serves up local roasters Ascension and Greater Goods coffee, but Fairgrounds also offers a variety of others (like Colectivo, Verve, and Counter Culture) at its brew bar. Coffee connoisseurs can even order a flight of three 8-ounce pours to sample them. It’s a caffeine lover’s dream.

Fairgrounds Coffee Dallas
Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea features espresso, teas, and elixirs. (Photo by Jennifer Boomer)

Founded by Michael Schultz, the concept launched in Chicago in 2016 and has since expanded to eight locations across the country. The modern, family-friendly space (there’s a separate kid’s menu) is filled with bright yellows, blues, and warm brown furnishings, along with two swing seats donated by a Fairgrounds employee.

The drink menu aims to have something for everyone. Apart from the unique brew bar with seven different U.S. roasts, you can find draft lattes, Vietnamese cold brew, and matcha. A signature espresso drink is the Vosges Chocolate Truffle Mocha (made with Chicago’s Vosges chocolate). The tea menu features 11 kinds of tea, as well as a chai tea latte and turmeric ginger latte. Several drinks come on tap if you need to grab something quick, like the draft latte, cold brew, or kombucha.

Elixirs are a unique, health-minded category on the Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea menu. I tasted almost all of them, but my favorite had to be the Pea Flower Arnold Palmer. Refreshing and light, it even comes with the lemonade on the side (as soon as you pour it together, the drink transforms from blue to purple). Another standout was the Jungle Juice with mango, turmeric, mango tea, saffron, and cayenne pepper.

Fairgrounds Coffee Dallas
The food menu at Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea includes toasts, salads, sandwiches, and more. (Courtesy)

As for food, don’t miss the Austin’s Finest Breakfast Tacos, a scrambled egg-filled tortilla inside of another tortilla with black beans and cheese, topped with avocado and radish pico. If you’re looking for something a bit lighter, a must-try salad is the “All Shuk” Up Cauli Shawarma salad with roasted cauliflower, red quinoa, hummus, and more. Breakfast sammies also come with scrambled eggs, American cheese, and a sport pepper aioli, which is delightful.

With plenty of space, indoors and outdoors, Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea is a fun new addition to the evolving Knox District.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
5000 Montrose Boulevard, Unit 21A
Museum District
FOR SALE

5000 Montrose Boulevard, Unit 21A
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Dodson
This property is listed by: Bill Dodson (713) 628-3914 Email Realtor
5000 Montrose Boulevard, Unit 21A
2121Kirby Drive, Unit 21S
The Huntingdon Condo
FOR SALE

2121Kirby Drive, Unit 21S
Houston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2121Kirby Drive, Unit 21S
2924 Chevy Chase Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2924 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$6,795,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
2924 Chevy Chase Drive
755 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point
FOR SALE

755 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point Village, TX

$5,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
755 Marchmont Drive
919 Old Lake Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

919 Old Lake Road
Houston, TX

$1,325,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
919 Old Lake Road
2209 Arabelle Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2209 Arabelle Street
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Tania Amin Shirazi
This property is listed by: Tania Amin Shirazi (281) 773-0029 Email Realtor
2209 Arabelle Street
2201 Avalon Place
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2201 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$2,490,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
2201 Avalon Place
11 West Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

11 West Lane
Houston, TX

$9,750,000 Learn More about this property
Nadia Ross
This property is listed by: Nadia Ross (832) 221-1996 Email Realtor
11 West Lane
2212 Devonshire Street
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2212 Devonshire Street
Houston, TX

$2,225,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2212 Devonshire Street
8856 Chatsworth Drive
Close-in Memorial
FOR SALE

8856 Chatsworth Drive
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Cole Lumley
This property is listed by: Cole Lumley (281) 300-3997 Email Realtor
8856 Chatsworth Drive
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X