Culture / Entertainment

The Best New TV Shows To Stream Right Now — Dark, Charming, and Emotional Comedies

HBO Max and Hulu Gems to Consider

BY // 04.25.22
The Flight Attendant TV Shows

"The Flight Attendant" just returned with a second season on HBO Max. (Courtesy)

From new dramadies to the return of a favorite dark comedy, these are the best new TV shows to stream right now.

The Flight Attendant: Season 2 (HBO Max)

New episodes stream Thursdays

This HBO Max dark comedy, thriller series, returns for a second season with a similar premise in a fresh relocation from New York to Los Angeles. If you need some catching up on the first season, Kaley Cuoco plays Cassie, a flight attendant with an alcohol problem who wakes up one morning next to a dead man. After cleaning up the crime scene, she heads back to New York where she is then questioned by the FBI about the murder. She then must find the true killer herself to clear her name.

This season, recently sober Cassie is still a flight attendant but lives in Los Angeles where she seemingly has gotten her life together. She has a new boyfriend, but she hasn’t told him (or anyone) yet that she is a CIA asset. As the season kicks off, Cassie suddenly finds herself entangled in yet another murder.

The first two episodes are now streaming on HBO Max. 

 

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
Julia TV Show
“Julia” stars Sarah Lancashire as the famous tv chef, Julia Child. (Courtesy)

Julia (HBO Max)

New episodes stream Thursdays

A new biographical drama about Julia Child, this series offers a charming and realistic deep dive into the life of the television chef sensation. Starring Sarah Lancashire as Child, the series begins with the 1961 release of Mastering the Art of French Cooking, the book the cook co-wrote alongside two French cooking writers that introduced the elevated art of French cooking to the average American housewife.

With Julia portrayed wonderfully by Lancashire, the show explores Child’s rising stardom and her internal struggles with fame. David Hyde Pierce plays Paul Child (husband of Julia), helping create a dynamic that’s as sweet as the relationship portrayed in Julia & Julia by Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci. However, this series digs a little bit deeper into their struggles.

The first six episodes are now streaming on HBO Max. 

 

New TV Shows
Hulu’s “Life and Beth” stars Amy Schumer and Michael Cera.

Life & Beth (Hulu)

All episodes now streaming

Starring comedian Amy Schumer, this new dramedy follows Beth, a successful, 39-year-old wine sales rep involved in a longterm relationship with her co-worker. But when her mother dies unexpectedly, she travels back home and re-evaluates her life. Beth then meets John (played by Michael Cera), a farmer at a local winery who she develops a friendship with. With flashbacks, Schumer explores her real-life struggle with trichotillomania (a disordered compulsion to pull out your hair), as the younger Beth struggles to deal with her parent’s separation. This new Hulu show is hilarious, but also emotional and vulnerable as Schumer mines her own past traumas for storytelling.

All 10 half-hour episodes are now available to stream on Hulu.

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
251 Piney Point Rd
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

251 Piney Point Rd
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,695,000 Learn More about this property
Clint Simpson
This property is listed by: Clint Simpson (281) 639-7191 Email Realtor
251 Piney Point Rd
3020 Lake
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3020 Lake
Houston, TX

$1,549,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
3020 Lake
2006 North Blvd
Southampton
FOR SALE

2006 North Blvd
Houston, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2006 North Blvd
2148 Chilton
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton
10931 Wickwild
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10931 Wickwild
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
10931 Wickwild
2727 Kirby #14L
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby #14L
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 298-6190 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby #14L
2221 Welch #502
Chateau 10
FOR SALE

2221 Welch #502
Houston, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
2221 Welch #502
1011 E 26th St
Heights
FOR SALE

1011 E 26th St
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
1011 E 26th St
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X