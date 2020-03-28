The 7 Best New Travel Destinations to Daydream About While Social Distancing — Great Retreats are Coming

The One and Only Mandarina is a tropical paradise with an option to purchase a luxury residence for a more frequent getaway.

Now that coronavirus pandemic self isolating is in full force and the farthest I travel each day is from my couch to my kitchen counter, I find myself daydreaming of island escapes and mountain retreats — anywhere far away from my home that now quadruples as my office, gym, local watering hole and place of rest.

In order to satisfy our aspirational travel aches, it is only healthy to look ahead to exciting new destinations to fill our travel calendars once we are out of this period of social distancing.

Hence this list of newly opened or soon-to-open luxury destinations to book once the stay at home orders are lifted and we return to our regular scheduled programming of life as we once knew it.

It may be hard to see that future right now, but it’s inevitable that a time will come when we trade in our pajama ensembles and virtual happy hours for swimsuits and tropical cocktails or a roaring fire with a lush mountain view.

Keep dreaming folks, a time will come soon when we can finally pull the trigger on booking these exciting escapes.

Big Sky, Montana

With direct flights from both IAH and DFW, Big Sky, Montana is becoming quite the go-to luxury mountain destination. With breathtaking views from the luxury vacation homes and lodges nestled within its exclusive resort communities, the mountain life’s never looked better.

After a long seclusion largely indoors, Big Sky could be the perfect outdoors getaway.

The Moonlight Basin Club boasts a Jack Nicklaus golf course, hiking and mountain biking trails, sporting clay facilities, horseback riding, lakes and streams for fly fishing, kayaking and more. Moonlight Basin is also wrapping up construction on the new Montage Big Sky Hotel and Residences set to open early 2021.

Mandarina, Mexico

The One and Only Mandarina

The famed One & Only is making its first foray into private homes in Mexico’s Riveria Naryarit. Officially opening this summer, the property will be the highest-end, lowest-density resort ever created in the region. Surrounded by views of lush mountainsides and the Pacific Ocean, this is sure to be a relaxing retreat amongst the jungled canopy and crystal beaches. Guests and residents get both tropical jungle activities and high-end food. The pristine new resort will be the perfect place for reentry into vacation mode.

For those looking for a more permanent stay, the swanky residences are also available for purchase for the next time a getaway (or self quarantine) is needed.

Healdsburg, California

The Montage Healdsburg

The wine country will need support post coronavirus social distancing measures as much as we will all need wine. The Montage Healdsburg is set to emerge as Sonoma’s newest destination.

With French farm to table food, custom wine tasting experiences at Northern California’s best vineyards and a state of the art 11,500 square foot spa, this new gem is bound to be a hit after its scheduled Fall 2020 opening. The 130 bungalow style guest rooms will feel like a very modern hideaway amongst the vines.

Costa Palmas, Mexico

The Four Seasons Costa Palmas

Costa Palmas is a new 1,000-acre private, beachfront resort community on the East Cape of the Baja Peninsula. From world-class restaurants centered around ingredients from the community’s expansive 18 acres of organic farms to a one-of-a-kind Aventura Station that provides access to scuba diving, surfing, fishing, hiking, golf and more, this will be another level of retreat life.

With its clean modern look and a private beach, Costa Palmas could be the ideal escape for resetting. The community also is home to the recently-opened Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas and Amanvari, Mexico’s first Aman property, which is scheduled to open in 2021.

Charleston, South Carolina

Hotel Emeline in Charleston

We can’t think of a better post quarantine activity than eating, drinking and being merry amidst the southern charm of Charleston, South Carolina. Better yet, a darling new boutique hotel, Hotel Emeline, is scheduled to open there April 30.

Emeline’s plush rooms include rich gem tones and fine Matouk linens. Grab one of the hotel’s custom bikes and ride down Charleston’s historic streets filled with stylish shops and nationally renowned restaurants.

Caye Chapel, Belize

Four Seasons Chapel Caye, Belize

Located in the heart of Belize’s largest marine sanctuary, The Four Seasons Caye Chapel is the picturesque beauty we all need. The 2.5 mile island of Caye Chapel will feature a 100-room Four Seasons Resort as well as Four Seasons Private Residences and Estates.

The uncrowded, remote island offers personalized service and the quintessential Four Seasons luxury amenities. Experience the best of island nature with a Conservations Institute, dive and adventure center, 18 hole golf course bustling Harbor and Marina village, gourmet restaurants and more.

Park City, Utah

The Pendry, Park City, Utah

With plenty of direct flights to Salt Lake City, Texans can be on the mountainsides of Park City in a flash. The Pendry Park City is a modernist take on the classic mountain lodge. A sister concept to the famed Montage Hotels, The Pendry looks to satisfy the new luxury traveler with modern elegance and inviting charm.

With a Japanese inspired restaurant, a full service spa and winter and summer mountain activities right outside the front doors, this new property is the perfect place to escape for a few days, or permanently. The Pendry Park City will also boast the area’s first rooftop pool perfect for a summer or winter dip.

Oh, the places we will go. . .