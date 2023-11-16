The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Hulu, Showtime, and Paramount+ Picks

The fall television season is officially here and we’ve found some great new TV shows to watch. This November, catch Emma Corrin playing an amateur detective, an adaptation of a beloved book, Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder in a black comedy, and Taylor Sheridan’s newest hit series.

A Murder at the End of the World (FX on Hulu)

New episodes stream on Tuesdays

This new FX mystery limited series from The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij stars Emma Corrin as Darby Hart, a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker. Having just published a book about solving a past murder with her now ex-boyfriend Bill (played by Harris Dickinson), Hart is suddenly invited to a retreat hosted by a tech billionaire. Coincidentally, Darby had dedicated her book to the wife of this billionaire, Lee. The night that she and eight other guests arrive at the secluded retreat, Darby witnesses another murder. She must then find the killer of her fellow guest before they take another life.

Black Cake (Hulu)

New episodes stream on Tuesdays

Based on the novel of the same name by Charmaine Wilkerson, this new Hulu drama series begins with Eleanor Bennett losing her battle with cancer. But before she dies, she records her true life story that she has been keeping secret from her two adult children (her son Byron and estranged daughter Benny) for their entire lives. The siblings sit down in their mother’s home to listen to the recordings and soon discover that there is a lot about Eleanor’s childhood in the Caribbean that they do not know.

The Curse (Showtime)

New episodes stream on Sundays

Starring Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder as a married couple who co-stars in a house-flipping television show, this satirical black comedy series follows the duo as they attempt to conceive a child and run their new show after being cursed. Benny Safdie plays Dougie, a reality TV producer who takes an interest in the couple’s story. The series follows these characters and the struggles they develop as they attempt to navigate an ethical gray zone.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount +)

New episodes stream on Sundays

Filmed in Fort Worth, Taylor Sheridan’s (Yellowstone) newest mini-series stars David Oyelowo as the real lone ranger based on a historical real-life African American deputy sheriff — the first U.S. Marshal, Bass Reeves. The cast includes Lauren E. Banks, Dennis Quaid, Moses Brings Plenty, Donald Sutherland, and more.