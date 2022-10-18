Holiday / Restaurants

The Best Spots for Festive Afternoon Tea in Dallas, a Holiday Tradition

Truffle Oil Sandwiches in Oak Cliff, Champagne in a Jewel-Box Library, and More Memorable Ways to Toast

BY
Feb19TeaTaschen3216_1024x1024@2x

Tea at Taschen is an indulgent, literary affair.

Whoever first had the idea to infuse the festive flavors of the season with the indulgence of afternoon tea deserves a round of gratis bubbly for life. To honor that hero, we’ve collected the best holiday tea services in Dallas to guide you on your celebratory sipping journey.

From stately mansions and jewel-box libraries to cozy Oak Cliff homes, there’s a tea service for everyone. Let’s start a tradition, shall we?

*This post has been updated in October 2022.

the best holiday teas in dallas
Holiday Tea in the Adolphus Hotel’s French Room is a Dallas institution.

Holiday Tea at the Adolphus

The Price: $75 per person (includes tea pairings and a glass of bubbles) | $35 for children under 12
The Vibe: A posh classic.
Must-Try Bite: Truffled egg salad on a butter croissant

This is the big one — the golden goose of holiday afternoon tea in Dallas. Indulging in a scone while fully ensconced within the soaring decadence of The French Room — it’s hard to top. In general, afternoon tea at the Adolphus should be a Dallas bucket list item for anyone who enjoys a glass of champagne during the day, but holiday tea is a truly festive treat.

Reservations required. Seatings are from 11 am to 3 pm Wednesday through Sunday starting November 2, 2022.

the best holiday teas in dallas
This little Oak Cliff tea house is a hidden Dallas gem.

Potpourri Boulangerie

The Price: $65 per person (four people max per party)
The Vibe: Casual and cozy.
Must-Try Bite: A cream of mushroom sandwich with truffle oil.

If you prefer charm over pomp, this little yellow house by the Bishop Arts District is a family-owned gem (formerly known as Potpourri of Silk) serving afternoon tea all year round. It also happens to be the only service on this list where you can bring your own bottle of champagne ($10 corking fee). That’s certainly worth toasting.

Reservations required. Call (214) 941-9941. 

 

the best holiday teas in dallas
Tea at Taschen is a work of art.

Holiday Tea at Taschen

The Price: $125 per person (includes tax, gratuity, complimentary valet, and a gifted Taschen book)
The Vibe: Cool and intimate.
Must-Try Bite: Caviar tarts made with chives, egg, and kefir cream.

With only four dates (November 14 and 21, December 12 and 26), spots are filling up quickly at Taschen’s tony library within The Joule.

Reservations required. Choose from four dates: November 13, November 27, December 4, and December 18. All seatings are at 11 am. 

 

The Dallas Arboretum Holiday Tea

The Price: $69 per person (includes garden parking and admission). A $10 fee will be added for champagne service.
The Vibe: A timeless, fireside fête.
Must-Try Bite: Spiced pumpkin soup.

For some, no Dallas holiday is complete without a ladylike afternoon at the Arboretum. Starting November 7, enjoy fireside sips and sandwiches in the Degoyler Restaurant (or in a heated tent outside), then stroll around the gazebo-filled grounds or visit the Christmas Village.

Reservations required. Seated tea hosted daily at 11 am and 2 pm from November 7 to December 31. 

 

Alexander Mansion
The storied Alexander Mansion during the holidays.

Christmas Tea at Alexander Mansion

The Price: $69 per person (includes tea, champagne, and gratuity)
The Vibe: Southern stateliness.
Must-Try Bite: White chocolate cranberry scone.

Indulge on tea sandwiches and history in the Alexander Mansion, a beautifully preserved relic of Ross Avenue’s past. Feel good knowing the proceeds from the festive experience will benefit the restoration of one of the oldest homes in Dallas, which serves as the headquarters to The Dallas Women’s Forum.

Reservations required. One noon seating takes place each day from Wednesday, December 7 to Sunday, December 11, 2022, and from Wednesday, December 14 to Sunday, December 18, 2022. 

 

 

