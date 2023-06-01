The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Disney+, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Picks

Culture / Entertainment

Platonic TV Show

Apple TV+'s "Platonic" stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

The summer television season is in full swing and we’ve found some great new TV shows to watch. This June, catch up on an action-packed Disney+ show starring Michelle Yeoh as a magical goddess. See Neighbors costars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne reunite for an Apple TV+ series. Or binge a Freevee coming-of-age comedy on Amazon Prime.

Happy streaming!

American Born Chinese
Streaming on Disney+, “American Born Chinese” stars Michelle Yeoh as a goddess.

American Born Chinese (Disney +)

All eight episodes are now streaming

This new action-comedy series brings two Everything Everywhere All At Once stars back together. In this Disney+ fantasy action show, Jin Wang (Ben Wang) is a Chinese American 16-year-old who gets involved in a battle of Chinese mythological gods when a new kid from another world befriends him. EEAAO‘s Ke Huy Quan plays Freddy Wong (a former sitcom star) while Michelle Yeoh is a goddess named Guanyin.

 

Platonic TV Show
Apple TV+’s “Platonic” stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

Platonic (Apple TV +)

New episodes stream Wednesdays

Former Neighbors duo Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen team up again for a new comedy series about two former best friends who reconnect in midlife. Sylvia (Byrne) is a former lawyer and stay-at-home mom of three, while Will (Rogen) is recently divorced and works as a brewmaster. After five years apart, the two start to hang out again — chaos ensues.

 

Primo TV Shows
“Primo” follows high school student Rafa and his relationship with his single mom and five uncles.

Primo (Amazon Prime)

All eight episodes are streaming

Created by journalist Shea Serrano, this semi-autobiographical series is based on Serrano’s childhood in San Antonio, Texas. The coming-of-age comedy stars Ignacio Diaz-Silverio as a 16-year-old who must deal with high school, upcoming college aspirations, his single mom (played by Christina Vidal), and his five uncles.

DC Partners

