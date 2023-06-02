Texas’ 11 Most Expensive Homes For Sale — From a $60 Million Preston Hollow Stunner to a $11.5 Million Horse Country Estate

Designed by famed architect William Ward Watkin, this house at 1 Longfellow Lane in Houston is the ninth costliest listing in the state.

The new construction home in Pilot Point hs been on the market only 15 days and ranks 10th in the state's priciest residential real estate offerings.

Cedar Creek Lake is focal point of the property at 205 Lakeside Drive in Malakoff.

Dining al fresco at 205 Lakeside Drive i Malakoff is one of the perks of this $15 million lakefront property.

Listed at $15 million, this lake front property in Malakoff was designed by Dallas Architect Gregory L. Wyatt

Dos Brisas, previously known as the Inn at Dos Brisas, is o the market for $15 million

The dwelling at 6825 Golf Drive in Dallas ranks as the fourth priciest listing in the state.

The mansion at 6825 Golf Drive in Dallas is on the market for $22 million.

The home at 12842 Hughes Park Street is on the market for a cool $25 million.

15788 Barron Road in Caney City ranks as the second most costly house for sale in the state with a price tag of $35,000.

The 27,092 square foot mansion in Dallas ranks at the most expensive home for sale in the state.

5619 Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas is the priciest house on the market in Texas at a whopping $60 million.

The Houston Association of Realtors (HAR) once again gives us a peek at the most expensive homes for sale in the state of Texas with list prices starting as high as $60 million for a vast estate in Dallas to a new construction dwelling and its 12 surrounding acres at just under $11.6 million.

These are the 11 Most Expensive Homes In Texas (there is a tie for fifth):

1) 5619 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas

The 27,000 square foot mansion at 5619 Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas’s prestigious Preston Hollow neighborhood ranks as the state’s most expensive listing at $60 million. For that princely sum, you get more than 15 acres of wooded estate and a dwelling that boasts two movie theaters, a lighted helicopter pad, 10 bedrooms, 12 full baths, five half baths, a 3,000-square-foot primary suite, a 3,000-square-foot guest house, pool, greenhouse, waterfall, walking trails and more, more. . . much more.

Michelene Galbraith with Allie Beth Allman & Associates has the listing.

2) 15788 Barron Road, Caney City

Barron’s Lakeside estate stretches across 30 across of lakefront property with an 11,000-square-foot main house with nine bedrooms and three guest cottages. The property includes a glass enclosed gym and yoga studio, sparkling pool, basketball and tennis courts, outdoor dining and fireplace. Water crafts and ATVs included.

Julie Black of Allie Beth Allman & Associates has the $35 million Texas home listing.

3) 12842 Hughes Park Street, Austin

Villa del Lago that rises above Lake Travis in Mediterranean inspired design represents the third most expansive house for sale in the state at $25 million. Focal point of the property in addition to the 15,400-square-foot mansion is the grotto with multiple dramatic cascading waterfalls carved into the canyon hillside, along with stone staircases, bridge and fish pond, all naturally blended into the hillside between main house and the pavilion.

Gary Dolch of Compass RE Texas LLC has the listing.

4) 6825 Golf Drive, Dallas

Across the footprint of this 14,652-square-foot Spanish Revival beauty at 6825 Golf Drive in Dallas’ University Park neighborhood are two home offices, a media room, billiards room, video game room, elevator and basement level with gaming area, bar and indoor sports court for soccer and baseball. A lower terrace of the three-story mansion overlooks Turtle Creek.

Sylvia Scott of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty has the $22 million Texas home listing.

5) 10000 Champion Drive, Washington

Even with a $2.5 million price reduction from last summer, the grand Dos Brisas 313-acre estate remains as the fifth most expensive residential real estate listing in Texas at $15 million. Actually, three properties have that same seven-figure list price.

The horse-centric property with swank stables and an arena includes the main lodge plus four 800-square-foot casitas and five 1,795-square-foot haciendas with private pools, making this one of the most romantic ranch-inspired perches in the state.

Tony Curtis of Compass RE LLC has the listing.

5) 1747 Leonard Street, #2701, Dallas

Twenty-eight stories above the streets of Dallas this 11,482-square-foot, two-story penthouse at the HALL Arts Residences offers unobstructed views of downtown and beyond, views that can be enjoyed from the 3,000-square-foot outdoor entertaining space, including the private lap pool and spa. Equally dramatic views are taken in from the floor-to-ceiling windows that reach 13 feet high.

Amenities include two fireplaces, a wine cellar, outdoor kitchen and private elevator. That’s in addition to the four bedrooms, four full and two partial baths.

Kyle Richards and Cindi Caudle of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty have the $15 million listing.

5) 205 Lakeside Drive, Malakoff

The 10,600-square-foot house, designed by Dallas architect Gregory L. Wyatt, rises on a private peninsula overlooking Cedar Creek Lake. The two-story great room opens to the upper level accessed by stairs or a glass elevator. The second floor features an art gallery, a cinema with a stage, a game room and a fitness studio. A sand beach and boat dock with four lifts add to the appeal as does the work of landscape architect Jason Osterberger, who created paths leading to a koi pond, an arbor and the renowned Stewart sculpture garden.

At $15 million, 205 Lakeside Drive ties at fifth among 10 Most Expensive Homes In Texas.

The property is listed with Terri Thomas with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.

6) 2721 Old Decatur Road, Decatur

A modern interpretation of Spanish architecture defines this 9,600-square-foot residence that in addition to five bedrooms, boasts a 3,000-square-foot pool house ideal for large-scale entertaining. There is also a helipad; a large hanger barn combo ideal for storing boats, RV’s, or horses; a driving range, chicken coop, chef inspired outdoor kitchen, solar panels and multiple outdoor entertaining areas. Let’s not forget the fully equipped Parisian style guest villa.

Melody Taylor of Coldwell Banker Realty has the listing at $14,250,000.

7) 3130 Harwood Street, No. 320, Dallas

With residential prices soaring in Austin, the $12.8 million penthouse in Blue Ciel could almost seem to be a bargain with 8,200-square-feet of interior space and a generous 8,000-square-feet of terrace. The two-story dwelling features a remarkable cantilever pool that extends beyond the building facade, offering exceptional views of downtown. The 32nd/33rd floor penthouse is listed with Allison Hayden of Harwood Living GP LLC.

8) 3320 Ranch Road 620 RD N, Austin

The $12.5 million price tag on the eight acre lot overlooking Lake Travis is strictly land price. The seller boasts that the property is 30 minutes from downtown Austin and 45 minutes from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The property is available for an expansive dream home, a low density subdivision or condo development.

Monica Fabbio of Compass RE Texas LLC has the listing.

8) 2445 Pine Valley Court, Houston

For that same $12.5 million as the Lake Travis lot, the buyer can acquire a new construction home in the heart of Houston’s covetable River Oaks neighborhood. The 8,900-square-foot richly appointed home, overlooking prestigious Pine Valley Park, has been on the market for less than a month and with the credits of Mirador Builders’ Jennifer Hamelet it probably will not be on the market for long.

In addition to five bedrooms and the requisite number of baths, this Texas house boasts a generator, elevator, two staircases, second floor game room and a pool/spa with an outdoor pavilion.

Compass’s Laura Sweeney has the listing.

9) 1 Longfellow Lane, Houston

One of Houston’s historic gems, the Mediterranean Revival style home in the gated Shadyside neighborhood was designed in 1926 by famed architect William Ward Watkin. But there is little “old” in a mansion that has been completely and respectively restored. In 2021 Preservation Houston awarded the dwelling one of its Good Brick Awards.

The 9,863-square-foot house sits amid two acres in Houston’s Museum District.

The $11.8 million property is in the hands of Victoria Minton of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

10) 23880 Alexander Road, Pilot Point

The new construction home at 23880 Alexander Road sits on more than 12 acres in North Texas horse country in an area that is considered the gateway to Ray Roberts Lake State Park. The listing price is $11,599,000 for the 5,740-square-foot house and surrounding land.

Austin Reed of Keller Williams North Country has the listing.