The Best New TV Shows To Stream Right Now

Murder Mysteries and Dark Comedies to Watch on HBO Max and Netflix

BY // 04.23.21
Mare of Easttown tv show

Kate Winslet stars in new HBO series "Mare of Easttown."

From new HBO murder mysteries and dark comedies on HBO Max to a terrifying story about the capture of one of the world’s most infamous serial killers on Netflix, these are the best new TV shows to stream right now.

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Starring Kate Winslet, this new HBO crime series follows detective Mare Sheehan (Winslet) as she investigates the murder of a young girl in a small Pennsylvania town. So far, only one episode has been released (new episodes stream each Sunday), but the premiere was enough to get us hooked. Guy Pearce also drops in during the first episode as a potential love interest, while Evan Peters is set to (American Horror Story, Wandavision) play another detective who is called in to help. We’ll see him in episode two, which is released this Sunday.

 

Made for love tv show

Made For Love (HBO Max)

This new dark comedy, based on the novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting, offers an odd and intriguing satirical look at Silicon Valley. Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti) marries tech billionaire Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen) on a whim, only to find herself aching to escape The Hub he has built for them (and them only) ten years later. Oh, and he also implanted a chip in her brain to see everything that she sees. Also starring Ray Romano, this show feels very bizarre and confusing at first, but keep going — the twist at the end of the eight episode season is well worth it.

 

The Serpent tv show

The Serpent (Netflix)

Although based on a terrifying and horrific real life story, this new eight-episode limited series is difficult not to binge on Netflix. The Serpent tells the story of how French serial killer and con man Charles Sobhraj (Tahar Rahim) was captured after posing as a gem dealer on the Hippie Trail in Asia in the 1970s. Along with his girlfriend Marie Andrée Leclerc (Jenna Coleman) the two Bonnie-and-Clyde-esque characters drugged, robbed, and frequently killed many travelers from around the world.

