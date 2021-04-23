The Best Texas-Sourced Swimwear To Invest In This Summer

The other day in my friend group chat, someone posed the annual question, “Any good swimsuits this year?” The only answer anyone could come up with was “Abercrombie.” No shade to the folks at A&F, but surely there are some other options out there. And even better — unique, locally-sourced options with identifiable founders.

From celeb-cosigned favorites and dainty new finds to more daring styles, this local roundup of Texas-sourced and -designed swimwear should offer something for everyone.

Jane Dottie Vintage

Founded in 2019 by Tatyana ZW Alanis, Jane Dottie Vintage is just as much a cool, sustainable state of mind as it is brand. The Fort Worth-based biz does, however, offer accessories, décor, and apparel, including astrological inspired swimwear. I’m a Gemini top and Aquarius bottom, in case anyone was curious.

Suit of Choice: The Aries Bikini, $170 for the set

Cover Swim

A post shared by c o v e r (@coverswim)

Back in 2008, when tanning beds were very much still everywhere and mineral sunscreen was practically impossible to find, Lisa Moore introduced Cover Swim. The Dallas-based, sun-conscious swimwear (which blocks 98 percent of sunrays) was certainly ahead of its time, but it didn’t take long for luxury retailers like Net-A-Porter, Stanley Korshak, and Neiman Marcus — and celebrities like Brie Larson — to pick up on the ingenuity. The collabs with artists like Donald Robertson and Ashley Longshore (I geeked out hard on that one last year) are practically collector’s items.

Suit of Choice: Long-Sleeved Swimsuit in Houndstooth, $220

Ashera Swimwear

A post shared by Asherah® Swim & Sport (@asherahswimwear)



There are times for rash guards and tasteful one pieces, but when you want to up the daring factor in your swimwear, Ashera has you covered. Designed in Dallas, Texas by Cheryl “Cejae” Jones, the collection is filled with Brazilian-cut bottoms and statement-making cutouts. These are suits for when you’re feeling (or want to feel) your most confident.

Suit of Choice: The Pandela Toast Bikini, $215 for the set

Roller Rabbit

A post shared by Roller Rabbit (@rollerrabbitofficial)



With textiles inspired by far flung locales, Roller Rabbit has always offered a touch of retail escapism in Highland Park Village. This spring, the brand is applying their playful prints and vibrant hues to sophisticated swimwear for all ages.

Suit of Choice: The Hathi and Party Stripe Underwire Bandeaus, $124 for the set

LoveShackFancy

A post shared by LoveShackFancy 🎀 (@loveshackfancy)



Launched just last year, LoveShackFancy’s swim collection was a natural launch for the dreamy brand. The romantic prints and classic silhouettes can be found in their first Texas store, which opened in Dallas just a few short weeks ago. The Austin location opens its doors along South Congress this weekend.

Suit of Choice: Maelie Swimsuit, $225