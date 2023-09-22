Culture / Entertainment

What To Do In The Woodlands This Fall — 12 Big Don’t Miss Events

From Cigars and Whiskey to the Ultimate Children's Festival

BY // 09.22.23
Small pumpkins with wood bucket

Fall fun means pumpkins and Howard Hughes' Fall Festival will have plenty of them.

The leaves may not change much around here, but fall is still a season warmly welcomed in The Woodlands. With warm sunshine and an (almost) chilly breeze in the air, it’s a great time of year to get out and about. There are a number of interesting events planned for this Woodlands fall to take advantage of too.

These are the Best Things to Do in The Woodlands This Fall:

Learn the art of cigar rolling with a special masterclass at Back Table.
Cigar Rolling and Whiskey Tasting

Back Table Kitchen & Bar, This Saturday, September 23

Head over to Back Table to learn the art of cigar rolling, with experts on hand to offer tips and tricks throughout the process. As you discover the secrets behind cigar craftsmanship, you can sip on a variety of premium whiskeys from Brown Foreman.

Back Table’s chilled-out vibes and its prime views overlooking the 18th hole of The Woodlands Resort’s golf course make for a relaxed setting.

Rooftop yoga at The Westin
Join the rooftop yoga class on Saturday mornings at The Westin.

Rooftop Yoga at The Westin

The Westin, Saturday mornings at 9am, until November 11

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers September 2023 THE WOODLANDS
  • De Beers September 2023 THE WOODLANDS
  • De Beers September 2023 THE WOODLANDS
  • De Beers September 2023 THE WOODLANDS
  • De Beers September 2023 THE WOODLANDS
  • De Beers September 2023 THE WOODLANDS
  • De Beers September 2023 THE WOODLANDS
  • De Beers September 2023 THE WOODLANDS
  • De Beers September 2023 THE WOODLANDS

What better way to start your weekend than with a moment of mindfulness? Situated on the top floor of The Westin, beside the hotel’s gorgeous rooftop pool, this is the only rooftop yoga class in The Woodlands.

Open to all, the energizing flow class takes one hour, connecting movement to breath. If you’re staying overnight at the hotel, book the Namaste and OJ package which includes a guaranteed spot in the class.

Creekside Park West Fall Festival

Saturday, October 7 from 11 am to 3 pm

Looking to jump into fall and all the fun (and Texas beautiful) weather that comes with it? Howard Hughes has just the event for it. We’re talking about a full fall festival at Creekside Park West, the 70,000-square-foot retail center. There will be plenty of family fun with a full pumpkin patch, music from a live DJ, a rock climbing wall, games, face painting, local food options and treats.

Every family will even get one free pumpkin as long as supplies last.

Anchored around the Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, Creekside Park West retailers include Costa Fina Latin Coastal Kitchen, Glimpse Eye Care, Glo Sun Spa, Press Waffle Co., Pure Barre, Rise Soufflé, Rumble Boxing Creekside, Scooter’s Coffee, StretchLab, Venetian Nail Spa and YogaSix.

And for this special Saturday, pumpkins (and fun) will be everywhere.

Fall fun means pumpkins and Howard Hughes' Fall Festival will have plenty of them.
Photography Classes with Fatima Donaldson

The Woodlands Resort, October 7 and November 18 (3pm to 5pm)

For two Saturday afternoons this fall, join talented photographer Fatima Donaldson for a two-hour tutorial on nature photography. This hands-on experience will guide you through various techniques, from camera settings to lighting and composition, all designed to take your photography to the next level.

Sorriso, The Woodlands
Rock the Row

Every Thursday from 7 pm to 9 pm at the Hughes Landing Band Shell

Local and regional bands Rock The Row in this free concert series in Hughes Landing overlooking Lake Woodlands. You can grab dinner at one of the spots on Hughes Landing’s Restaurant Row and go on to catch the show. Or find a seat on one of the restaurant’s patios and just listen from there.

the woodlands rock the row
Agave on the Amalfi

Sorriso, October 26

For a night of seafood and spirits, this event combines the flavors of the Amalfi coast with unique agave spirits. Sorriso’s talented new chef de cuisine Jonathan Lestingi and YouTuber Chris Trevino (from the popular channel, Liquor Hound) will put together a flavorful five course menu paired with tequila and mezcal cocktails.

Dia de los Muertos Outdoor altar
The third annual Día de los Muertos celebration is returning to City Place for three days of fun events.

Día de los Muertos

City Place Plaza, October 27  to 29

The third annual Día de los Muertos weekend celebration features three days of spirited festivities.

Friday evening’s City Place Día de los Muertos presents: The Art of the Spirit will kick off the proceedings, featuring delicious Mexican food, an altar unveiling ceremony and intricate calacas face painting.

On Saturday, you can shop the El Mercado on the Plaza from noon to 5 pm and browse 20 curated Latin folk-art vendors and artisans. The experience continues into the evening with Calacas & Cocktails from 6 pm to 9 pm. Both events are free to attend.

On Sunday, the family can enjoy the Día de los Muertos Cinema, a free outdoor movie night featuring the Disney-Pixar film Coco (2017).

Halloween Party at Como Social Club

Como Social Club, October 29

If you’re looking for a Halloween Party this year, look no further than Como Social Club. There’s a costume contest at 10pm, drink specials from 8 pm to 10 pm, and a live DJ spinning spooky tracks all night long.

Spruce Market Sip & Strolls

The Spruce Market, Thursdays, November 9 and 16 (3pm to 5pm)

Take a little shopping break at Spruce Market, one of The Woodlands Resort’s newest experiences. Just in time for the holiday season, you can browse a selection of products from local designers. From swimwear to luxury gifts and much more.

Explore the offerings knowing you will get a 10 percent discount for showing a Texas ID. There will also be drink specials and extras to enjoy too.

Alex Katz’s The Flowers takes us an entire wall in The Waterway. It’s just one of the public art wonders you can find in The Woodlands.
Art Walk at The Westin

The Westin, November 10

Join The Westin’s concierge Sandra Huskey for a one-mile walking tour along The Woodlands Waterway. With a glass of complimentary champagne in hand, listen to the stories behind each of the art installations.

City Place – formerly Springwoods Village – is a sustainable, forward-thinking and dynamic hub for business, leisure and living located at the axis of the Grand Parkway, Hardy Toll Road and Interstate 45.
A New Social Club

Common Desk, City Place

The new membership-based creative social club Oiler Studio recently celebrated its launch.

This is a spot where like-minded members of the community can come together to enjoy all kinds of similar interests, from crafting and charcuterie board making to skincare sessions and salsa dancing.

The minds behind this venture are Maggie Judge and Yvette Dzumaga. The pair have combined their individual business backgrounds and shared passion for creativity to establish a unique space for adults looking to try new activities.

Oiler Studio offers a variety of membership levels, which include monthly and annual formats. Keep an eye out for events and activities taking place throughout the fall.

Children’s Festival — Dino Party

Saturday, November 11 from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday, November 12 from noon to 5 pm

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion will be transformed into a giant Jurassic playground for this year’s Children’s Festival, a beloved Woodlands tradition. Tickets to get in cost $10.

There will be performers on multiple stages, character meet and greets, a special toddler area, arts and crafts, activities and booths galore. And of course, plenty of prehistoric dinosaur-centric fun.

The Children’s Festival is a beloved tradition in The Woodlands. And two days of all out fun. (Courtesy Visit The Woodlands)

