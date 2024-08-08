Culture / Entertainment

The 10 Best Things To Do in Dallas This August — Funny Girl, Cat Video Fest, Def Leppard, and More

Plus, Foodie Events Featuring Cocktails, Tacos, and Special Prix-Fixe Menus

BY // 08.08.24
CatVideoFest 2024

CatVideoFest 2024 comes to Dallas' Texas Theatre this August. (Courtesy)

We have one more month of sweltering heat in Dallas before things cool off a bit. This August, get indoors (or under a covered concert venue) with these top events. From musical comedy performances to Harry Potter in concert, these are the best things to do in Dallas this August.

Funny Girl

Through August 18

With showings almost every day through August 18, Funny Girl will be at Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the Broadway Dallas series. The musical comedy follows the story of Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. The performance includes classic songs like “Don’t Rain On My Parade” and “I’m the Greatest Star.”

Dallas Restaurant Week

Through August 31

This annual foodie event is in full swing, but you can still book tables at your favorite local spots through the end of the month. Tons of great restaurants are offering special prix fixe menus for a two-course lunch ($29) and three-course dinner ($59) with a portion of proceeds going to the North Texas Food Bank. Some are even doing weekend brunch for $29 and signature experiences for $99. A few recommendations: Margaret’s, Sanjh, Al Biernat’s, and Aguasal.

CatVideoFest 2024
CatVideoFest 2024 comes to Dallas’ Texas Theatre this August. (Courtesy)

CatVideoFest at Texas Theatre

August 10 and August 12

Get your tickets now for the CatVideoFest 2024, showing for two times only at Texas Theatre. Screening in theaters across the country, the festival is a compilation of the best recent cat videos chosen from submissions and sourced for one silly and entertaining screening. Each year, local theaters partner with cat-focused charities to give a portion of the proceeds to local cats in need.

Sebastian Maniscalco

August 10

For one night only, stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is performing at American Airlines Center on his “It Ain’t Right” Tour. The star of the new Max TV series, Bookie, is best known for his physical comedy. He’s released six comedy specials and has also played supporting roles in films like The Irishman and Green Book.

Ginger’s Dallas
Guests can enter Ginger’s off the street or when exiting dinner at its sister spot, Sushi Bar. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Bar Takeover at Ginger’s

August 12 and 13

Stop into one of our favorite Dallas speakeasies, Ginger’s, for a cocktail takeover from 6 pm through 11 on Monday and Tuesday. Featuring award-winning New Mexico-based bar, Happy Accidents, the takeover will show off the spot’s incredible cocktails at the downtown Dallas bar for two nights only. Owned by Kate Gerwin and Blaze Montana, Happy Accidents has won “Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar” at the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards in 2022, “Best U.S. Bar Team” in 2023 at the Spirited Awards, Bar & Restaurant Expo’s 2024 “Bar of the Year,” and more. They’re known for their large cocktail menu showcasing spirits distilled in-house like Oreo distilled gin, mushroom-infused tequiliana and mezcal, and genmaicha green tea-infused whiskey.

Def Leppard, Journey & Steve Miller Band

August 12

Don’t miss The Summer Stadium Tour 2024 featuring Journey, Def Leppard, and Steve Miller Band at Arlington’s Globe Life Field on Monday, August 12.  The three iconic rock bands should put on quite the show in a killer stadium.

Wallows
Wallows will be at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory this August. (Courtesy)

Wallows

August 16

This alternative rock band features Dylan Minette (13 Reasons Why) as its lead singer and guitarist. Over the past few years, they’ve blown up in the alt scene with hits like “Are You Bored Yet?” and “OK.” The trio will be performing at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Friday at 7:30 pm. New Zealand singer-songwriter BENEE will open.

Dallas Taco & Margarita Festival

August 24

From 3 pm to 6 pm on Saturday, August 24, head to Ferris Wheelers in the Design District for a taste of some of the best tacos and margaritas in the city. For $25.99 (plus fees), you get three drinks and two food tickets to sample 3.5-ounce margaritas, tacos, elote, paletas, and more. You also get one raffle entry for a trip to Mexico.

Thirty Seconds to Mars
Thirty Seconds To Mars stops in Dallas this August on their Seasons World Tour.

Thirty Seconds To Mars

August 27

Jared Leto and his iconic rock band are headed to Dos Equis Pavilion on Tuesday, August 27 on their Seasons World Tour. Formed in Los Angeles in 1998, the group is known for hits like “The Kill,” “Closer to the Edge,” and “A Beautiful Lie.” Their latest album, It’s the End of the World but It’s Beautiful came out in 2023. KennyHoopla, AFI, and Poppy are opening.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert

August 29 through September 1

If you’re a Potterhead, you won’t want to miss this unique experience by Dallas Symphony Orchestra at the Meyerson. Lawrence Loh will conduct Patrick Doyle’s incredible score from the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire film for three nights (and Sunday afternoon) only.

