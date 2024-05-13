The 10 Best Speakeasy Bars in Dallas
Hidden Gems With Deceptive Façades, Secret Doors, and Underground VibesBY Megan Ziots // 05.13.24
Some of the best Dallas bars are hidden in plain sight. Disguised as bridal boutiques and bookshelves, or accessed through secret passageways with phone booth entries, secret bars are all over the city — if you know where to look. From cocktail bar staples to newer additions, these are the 10 best speakeasies in Dallas.
The Best Speakeasy Bars and Hidden Gem Restaurants in Dallas
Tucked in the back of Bishop Arts’ Chimichurri (an Argentinian restaurant opened by Jesus Carmona in 2020), this speakeasy is a must-visit for cocktails. Led by the restaurant’s bar manager James Slater, the intimate spot features an ever-changing menu.
Currently, you can find 12 drinks including the Amaro Transfusion with aloe and Penelope bourbon, a mezcal-based Order of Owls with kumquat, and the Quill and Dagger — a mixture of gin, rosemary, lime, hibiscus, and more.
One of the newest additions to the Dallas bar scene, this speakeasy-style spot can be found in the East Quarter. Located underneath the historic Magnolia Oil service station, the bar can be accessed from the street, where guests then descend a sleek, illuminated staircase to find a backlit marble-topped walnut bar and U-shaped leather booths in green, gold, and red. Also, if you dine at its sister spot, Sushi Bar, you’ll exit through the moody space.
Must-try cocktails include The Desert Moon with sotol, pomegranate agave, blood orange, and lime, as well as the Ginger’s Old Fashioned.
Bourbon & Banter
Downtown
1914 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Tucked below The Statler hotel, this underground bar has been a popular spot for clandestine cocktails since 2017. To enter, you’ll have to descend a flight of stairs, found just beyond the hotel’s sports bar Scout. When you see what looks like an old shoe shine spot and a phone booth, you’re almost there. Step into the booth, dial four numbers (Pro-tip: they’re listed on the phone), and a wood-paneled wall will open for you.
The main thing here is obviously bourbon, but there are also 11 craft cocktails, wine, beer, and bites.
This under-the-radar cocktail bar (and one of the best in Dallas) opened in 2016, in an unassuming space attached to Houndstooth Coffee at Sylvan Thirty. Led by bar manager George Kaiho, cocktails are “Japan meets Texas.”
The menu features Jettison “Originals” and classics. Favorites include the Matcha Mucho (mezcal and matcha), Tom Kha Gai Guys (gin, coconut cream, lime, mezcal, and more), and Red Headed Oaxacan — a mezcal and tequila-based concoction.
Midnight Rambler
Downtown
1530 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Most Dallasites now know of this speakeasy located underneath The Joule hotel, but when it first opened in 2014, Midnight Rambler was the coolest new subterranean bar in Downtown. Award-winning bartender Gabe Sanchez (who also owns the new bar, Saint Valentine, in East Dallas) joined the team during a revamping in 2021 and created a brand new cocktail menu featuring drinks that rotate seasonally and feature themes.
Most probably wouldn’t look twice at popular Dallas taco spot El Come Taco‘s next door neighbor. Of course, that’s the point. Only those in-the-know would think to walk into a bridal shop (or at least what looks like a bridal shop) looking for some of the best mezcal in town.
La Viuda Negra’s intimate, dimly lit room is a pure, Tulum-inspired escape from busy Fitzhugh Avenue. Beautifully crafted tequila and mezcal-based cocktails are the thing here, and much is served in local ceramicist Marcello Andres‘ stunning works. They also do a nut pulqueria, one of Mexico’s oldest drinks.
This Dallas Arts District speakeasy takes some effort to seek out. First, you have to make reservations by calling 214-898-9751. After you get a response and set up a specific time to come in, the adventure begins.
Navigation is a little tricky. You’ll be led through a winding path that takes you through the kitchen (and even a storage area) of Asian restaurant Musume. But once you approach the the mysteriously lit entrance of Akai, you’ll know it was worth it. The intimate bar is cast in mood-setting dim red lights and equipped with a Japanese highball machine. Cocktails are made with soju and green tea-infused whiskey.
New to the Dallas speakeasy scene, this 1920s-inspired bar is located inside of Renny’s — an American restaurant in Preston Forest Village. Named after owner Mark Maguire’s father’s mustache, the intimate, 30-seat bar is only open to the public on Wednesday and Thursdays with reservations. Guests must find the entrance and solve a riddle before entering the space.
As for cocktails and bites, the menu features classic and creative drinks, spicy Korean meatballs, ahi tuna nachos, and more.
One of the most mysterious hidden bars in Dallas is this secret Library bar inside Bishop Arts’ Atlas. Found behind a disguised bookshelf door, this intimate space is only open on select nights, is first-come, first-serve, and offers special rotating cocktails.
Found at the back of Maison Chinoise (the newest restaurant from Lombardi Family Concepts), this new speakeasy-style bar offers sushi and sashimi platters, caviar, dim sum, dumplings, and a cocktail menu featuring Asian ingredients. The most elaborate (and pricey) include the Temple of Doom for $24, and Duck Old Fashioned (using duck fat-washed Garrison Brothers small batch bourbon) for $22. They also have live entertainment weekly.