The 10 Best Speakeasy Bars in Dallas

Tucked in the back of Bishop Arts’ Chimichurri (an Argentinian restaurant opened by Jesus Carmona in 2020), this speakeasy is a must-visit for cocktails. Led by the restaurant’s bar manager James Slater, the intimate spot features an ever-changing menu.

Currently, you can find 12 drinks including the Amaro Transfusion with aloe and Penelope bourbon, a mezcal-based Order of Owls with kumquat, and the Quill and Dagger — a mixture of gin, rosemary, lime, hibiscus, and more.