Blue Men, Columbine Play and the Roaring Twenties Return — Best Things to do in Dallas

This month's DMA Late Nights theme is Roaring 20s for the new year.

Texas get ready to say Hello, Dolly! and its star Carolee Carmello. (Photo by Julieta Cervantes)

The iconic Blue Man Group is coming to Dallas on their Speechless tour. Speechless

Dallas-Fort Worth weekends are packed full of events, but how many of them are truly worthy of your time? PaperCity‘s new events calendar offers a curated look at all of the best things to do in North Texas. But everyone can still use an expert.

PaperCity‘s Weekend Expert Megan Ziots culls our calendar for your must dos in this regular weekly series.

Blue Man Group

The iconic Blue Man Group is performing in Dallas this Wednesday through Sunday at Winspear Opera House. A celebration of human connection through art, music, comedy and non verbal communication, these three bald and blue men put on quite the show. Debuting at New York Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the group has expanded to live showings in residences all over the United States as well as Berlin. For their North American “Speechless” tour, the show runs 90 minutes and is fit for all ages and backgrounds.

Tickets start at $27.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Head over to Dickies Arena starting this Friday, January 17 for the annual Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Since 1896, this 23-day event features the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebracion, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls Night Out Extreme Bull Riding, and Rodeo X Extreme Team Competition. Now, it’s taking place in the city’s new showcase venue.

SHOP Swipe





































Next

The nearly month-long event comes to an end on February 8 with the FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament.

Activities for kids, exhibits, live music, carnival midway, shopping, food, and livestock horse shows will also take place throughout the event. Tickets for all of the rodeo events are available here.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Hello, Dolly!

While you’re in Fort Worth, make sure to catch a showing of Hello, Dolly! at Bass Performance Hall. From Tuesday to Sunday, three-time Tony-nominated actress Carolee Carmello is taking on the legendary role of Dolly. Directed by Jerry Zaks, the new production about one strong-willed matchmaker pays tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion.

Tickets start at $44.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Analisa Leaming in the Hello, Dolly! National Tour. (Photo by Julieta Cervantes)

Slide By

A new play from Thomas Ward and directed by Jake Nice, Slide By, is showing at Wyly Theatre this Thursday, January 16 through January 26. The play tells the story of substitute teacher Chad Squier in the week following the Columbine shootings. After receiving threats of a copycat attack at his own school, Squier attempts to make it through the day, and, together with his best friend Dave and new substitute Susan, he must come to terms with his past and face his troubling admiration for those responsible for the incident at Columbine. Tickets start at $29.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Late Nights at the DMA: Roaring 20s

This Friday evening, dress up in your best 1920s-era attire and head to the Dallas Museum of Art for Late Night. This month’s theme is Roaring 20s and will include big band music, swing dancing, Prohibition tours and more. The exhibition speechless: different by design will also be on view for free during January Late Nights. The event takes place from 6 pm to 11 pm and tickets are $10 for non-members. Members get in for free.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.