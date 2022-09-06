Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Bad Bunny, a Chocolate Festival, and ‘The Queen of Mariachi’

It's Finally Fall Y'all

BY // 09.06.22
Bad Bunny Dallas this weekend

Bad Bunny performs at AT&T Stadium this Friday night. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

From chocolate festivals to a special moon festival tea experience, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

 

Bad Bunny

Puerto Rican rapper, Benito Antonio Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), is stopping at AT&T Stadium on Friday night on his “World’s Hottest Tour.” Known for hits like “Yonaguni” and “Dakiti,” the Latin rapper is popular for his reggaeton music — a style of music that originated in Puerto Rico in the 1990s. Alesso will also perform. Tickets are available here.

 

Dallas Chocolate Festival
The Dallas Chocolate Festival returns this September. (Courtesy)

Dallas Chocolate Festival

From September 9 through 11, head to the Fashion Industry Gallery in the Arts District for this three-day chocolate festival featuring a first-hand taste of the chocolate-making and packaging process. This year’s festival features a few new events, including a conference for professionals and hands-on experiences like a Chocolate Beans to Bar Workshop, Tea and Chocolate Pairings, and Whiskey and Chocolate Pairings. National chocolatiers will be in attendance, as well as some of Dallas’ best makers, including Kate Weiser Chocolate, 5 Mile Chocolate, and Dr. Sue’s.

 

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers September 2022
  • De Beers September 2022
  • De Beers September 2022
  • De Beers September 2022
  • De Beers September 2022
  • De Beers September 2022
  • De Beers September 2022
  • De Beers September 2022
  • De Beers September 2022
Truck Yard Oktoberfest
Celebrate Oktoberfest at Truck Yard this weekend. (Courtesy)

Trucktoberfest

At both Dallas and The Colony locations, Truck Yard is celebrating Oktoberfest all weekend long. Starting at 11 am, the first annual fest will feature steinholding competitions, Weiner dog raves, and pretzel eating contests. Enjoy Oktoberfest beers and German-themed grub as well. Sign up here for contests.

 

The French Room Dining Room
The French Room at the Adolphus Hotel in downtown Dallas. (courtesy)

Moon Festival Tea: Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival

This Wednesday through Sunday, book a spot for The French Room’s Moon Festival Tea in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival. For $75 per adult (and $35 per child), the tea experience will feature traditional Chinese flavors and rare tea pairings.

 

Aida Cuevas Dallas this weekend
This weekend, see “The Queen of Mariachi” Aida Cuevas perform at the Meyerson. (Courtesy)

Aida Cuevas “The Queen of Mariachi”

Grammy award-winning singer Aida Cuevas performs at the Meyerson Symphony Center this Friday through Sunday. Cuevas is a master of the mariachi art song, setting her country-tinged rancheras to uplifting mariachi accompaniment. With a 42-year career and 39 album releases to her credit, Aida Cuevas has created one of the most important careers in traditional Mexican music. Find tickets here.

