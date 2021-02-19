Culture / Entertainment

Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — When It’s Above 30 Degrees!

Farmers Markets, Live Music and Comedy, and More

BY // 02.19.21
Four Day Weekend Dallas

Comedy troupe Four Day Weekend is performing at Gaylord Texan this weekend. (Courtesy)

The sun has begun to shine in Dallas and we can finally see the light at the end of this awful, frozen tunnel. This weekend, the temperatures will climb to the 50s and many postponed events are now able to take place. These are a few options for things you can do in Dallas this weekend.

Shop the Farmers Market

Opening day of the Lakewood Village Farmers Market was rescheduled to this Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm. It will take place at 6434 East Mockingbird Road at Abrams, so swing by and stock up on your fresh foods and products.

See a Show

Live music is back at the Granada Theater in Lower Greenville. This weekend, you can see Eagles tribute band Desperado on Saturday at 8 pm.

Dallas-Fort Worth comedy troupe Four Day Weekend is performing at Gaylord Texan this Friday and Saturday evenings. Their interactive shows are recommended for ages 18 and up and will begin at 9 pm both nights. Tickets start at $30 per person.

Ascend Reunion Tower

This iconic Dallas building has rescheduled several events that were supposed to take place Valentine’s weekend for this Saturday. At 3 pm, you can attend the DJ K-Sprinkles family date night dance party with the kids. At 5 pm, Corn Dog With No Name will be offering fried favorites.

Find Your Calm

Another rescheduled event, Breathe Meditation and Wellness’ Valentine’s Day sound bath will now be hosted on Sunday from 6 to 7pm. Beginning with a 15-minute meditation, the class includes 45 minutes of anxiety reducing, mood enhancing sound waves. After the week Texas has had, we’ll try anything to relax. Head to breathemeditationandwellness.com for more information on the $45 class.

