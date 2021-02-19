10 Dallas Restaurants to Celebrate National Margarita Day
From $2 Deals to Specialty Cocktails Just for the OccassionBY Megan Ziots // 02.19.21
February 22 is National Margarita Day, and after this crazy Arctic weather is over, we could all use a cocktail to warm things up. From $2 deals to unique offerings just for the occasion, here are 10 Dallas restaurants offering special margaritas to look forward to on Monday.
For National Margarita Day, Rosewood Mansion is on Turtle Creek is celebrating with two specialty cocktails. Created by Danny Caffall, both the Acapulco Moon and Strawberry Ginger Margarita will be available at The Mansion on February 22 for $18 each.
Blue Cenote
Bishop Arts
312 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
Bishop Art’s Tex-Mex restaurant Blue Cenote is offering their signature margarita (usually $10) for just $2.22 this National Margarita Day. The drink is made with Sauza Blue Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, Blue Curacao and lime. The special is available for dine-in only.
José
4931 W Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX 75209 | Map
This National Margarita Day, José on Lovers if offering a special Como Fresas margarita created by Carlos Marquez. The concoction is made with Casa Dragones Blanco, as well as fresh strawberries and a mini frozen cucumber juice popsicle made by Diana Zamora.
Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge
3309 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge is offering $2.99 house margaritas for the occasion, as well as $2 tacos at all three locations all day long.
Beto & Son
Trinity Groves
3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 108
Dallas, TX 75212 | Map
At Trinity Groves, this popular authentic Mexican restaurant is offering a special flora liquid nitrogen margarita on February 22. It’s made with Socorro tequila and the flavor is a butterfly pea tea with berry and floral-infused agave.
Terry Black’s Barbecue
Deep Ellum
3025 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75226 | Map
This Dallas favorite barbecue spot is also offering $3 margaritas from February 19 through February 22. The Terry Black’s “Black’s Margarita” is a mix of sweet and sour — the specific ingredients that create its mysterious black color are still a mystery.
Ritas & Queso
Oak Lawn
4115 Lomo Alto Drive
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
This National Margarita Day, go big with Ritas & Queso‘s 2-2-2 margarita special delivered straight to your door. For $100, you’ll receive 2 margaritas (choice of rocks, frozen, Ruby Red grapefruit, or Paloma), 2 dips (queso and guac), and chips and salsa. The offer is available from February 22 through February 27 so you can celebrate all week. Order online.
Vidorra
Multiple Locations
2642 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75226 | Map
Head to the Deep Ellum or Addison location of this authentic and upscale Mexican restaurant this Margarita Day for $6 Patron margarita frozen shooters, $6 Patron margaritas, and $30 Patron Vidorritas.
Mexican Sugar
Multiple Locations
7501 Lone Star Drive, Suite B150
Plano, TX 75024 | Map
Both Mexican Sugar locations are offering some great margarita deals, as well as live Mariachi on February 22. Get $6 Classico margaritas for dine-in, or take your margs to-go with flights (including three 16-ounce bottles of classico, machete, and hibiscus flavors) for $35, or to-go gallons for $100.
Las Palmas
Uptown
2708 Routh Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Uptown Tex-Mex restaurant Las Palmas is also offering a special Casa Dragones tequila margarita for National Margarita Day. The Smash Daisy was created by James Smith and includes red bell pepper slices and mint leaves.