Restaurants / Lists

10 Dallas Restaurants to Celebrate National Margarita Day

From $2 Deals to Specialty Cocktails Just for the Occassion

BY // 02.19.21
Beto & Son Dallas National Margarita Day

Celebrate National Margarita Day with the Flora Liquid Nitrogen Margarita at Beto & Son. (Photo by Adriana Herrera)

February 22 is National Margarita Day, and after this crazy Arctic weather is over, we could all use a cocktail to warm things up. From $2 deals to unique offerings just for the occasion, here are 10 Dallas restaurants offering special margaritas to look forward to on Monday.

The Mansion Restaurant

Uptown

2821 Turtle Creek Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

Website

The Mansion Dallas National Margarita Day

The Acapulco Moon (pictured) and Strawberry Ginger Margarita will be available at The Mansion on February 22.

For National Margarita Day, Rosewood Mansion is on Turtle Creek is celebrating with two specialty cocktails. Created by Danny Caffall, both the Acapulco Moon and Strawberry Ginger Margarita will be available at The Mansion on February 22 for $18 each.

Blue Cenote

Bishop Arts

312 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

469-778-0129

Website

Blue Cenote Dallas

Blue Cenote is offering margaritas for $2.22 on February 22. (Courtesy)

Bishop Art’s Tex-Mex restaurant Blue Cenote is offering their signature margarita (usually $10) for just $2.22 this National Margarita Day. The drink is made with Sauza Blue Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, Blue Curacao and lime. The special is available for dine-in only.

 

José

4931 W Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

214-891-5673

Website

Jose Dallas National Margarita Day

José is celebrating National Margarita Day with this Casa Dragones popsicle concoction.

This National Margarita Day, José on Lovers if offering a special Como Fresas margarita created by Carlos Marquez. The concoction is made with Casa Dragones Blanco, as well as fresh strawberries and a mini frozen cucumber juice popsicle made by Diana Zamora.

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge

3309 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-935-5111

Website

Primo’s

Celebrate National Margarita Day with $3 house margaritas at Primo's. (Courtesy)

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge is offering $2.99 house margaritas for the occasion, as well as $2 tacos at all three locations all day long.

Beto & Son

Trinity Groves

3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 108
Dallas, TX 75212  |  Map

 

469-249-8590

Website

Beto & Son Dallas National Margarita Day

Celebrate National Margarita Day with the Flora Liquid Nitrogen Margarita at Beto & Son. (Photo by Adriana Herrera)

At Trinity Groves, this popular authentic Mexican restaurant is offering a special flora liquid nitrogen margarita on February 22. It’s made with Socorro tequila and the flavor is a butterfly pea tea with berry and floral-infused agave.

Terry Black’s Barbecue

Deep Ellum

3025 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

469-399-0081

Website

Terry Black’s National Margarita Day Dallas

In honor of National Margarita Day, Terry Black's BBQ is offering $3 margaritas. (Courtesy)

This Dallas favorite barbecue spot is also offering $3 margaritas from February 19 through February 22. The Terry Black’s “Black’s Margarita” is a mix of sweet and sour — the specific ingredients that create its mysterious black color are still a mystery.

Ritas & Queso

Oak Lawn

4115 Lomo Alto Drive
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-521-7193

Website

Ritas & Queso

For National Margarita Day, Ritas & Queso is offering the 2-2-2 special delivered straight to your door. (Photo by Kelsey Wilson)

This National Margarita Day, go big with Ritas & Queso‘s 2-2-2 margarita special delivered straight to your door. For $100, you’ll receive 2 margaritas (choice of rocks, frozen, Ruby Red grapefruit, or Paloma), 2 dips (queso and guac), and chips and salsa. The offer is available from February 22 through February 27 so you can celebrate all week. Order online.

Vidorra

Multiple Locations

2642 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

972-215-0640

Website

Vidorra Dallas

For National Margarita Day, Vidorra is offering $6 Patron Margaritas. (Courtesy of Vidorra)

Head to the Deep Ellum or Addison location of this authentic and upscale Mexican restaurant this Margarita Day for $6 Patron margarita frozen shooters, $6 Patron margaritas, and $30 Patron Vidorritas.

Mexican Sugar

Multiple Locations

7501 Lone Star Drive, Suite B150
Plano, TX 75024  |  Map

 

972-943-0984

Website

Mexican Sugar National Margarita Day

Get your $6 margaritas and to-go flights from Mexican Sugar this National Marg Day. (Courtesy)

Both Mexican Sugar locations are offering some great margarita deals, as well as live Mariachi on February 22. Get $6 Classico margaritas for dine-in, or take your margs to-go with flights (including three 16-ounce bottles of classico, machete, and hibiscus flavors) for $35, or to-go gallons for $100.

Las Palmas

Uptown

2708 Routh Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

972-863-7900

Website

Las Palmas National Margarita Day

Las Palmas is offering a specialty Casa Dragones cocktail for National Margarita Day.

Uptown Tex-Mex restaurant Las Palmas is also offering a special Casa Dragones tequila margarita for National Margarita Day. The Smash Daisy was created by James Smith and includes red bell pepper slices and mint leaves.

PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min PC_Parallax_Button_TheParklane-min

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by:
1074 Manacor Lane
2656 San Marcus
East Dallas
FOR SALE

2656 San Marcus
DALLAS, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2656 San Marcus
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
3321 Cole Ave #115
Cole House
FOR SALE

3321 Cole Ave #115
DALLAS, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3321 Cole Ave #115
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
9421 Hobart Street
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

9421 Hobart Street
DALLAS, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
9421 Hobart Street
14028 Highmark Square
North Dallas
FOR SALE

14028 Highmark Square
DALLAS, TX

$468,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
14028 Highmark Square
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Grapevine Lake
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Flower Mound, TX

$3,137,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
6041 Revere Place
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

6041 Revere Place
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6041 Revere Place
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas
FOR SALE

4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4507 Holland Avenue #105
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Flower Mound, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X