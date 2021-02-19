10 Dallas Restaurants to Celebrate National Margarita Day

Celebrate National Margarita Day with the Flora Liquid Nitrogen Margarita at Beto & Son. (Photo by Adriana Herrera)

February 22 is National Margarita Day, and after this crazy Arctic weather is over, we could all use a cocktail to warm things up. From $2 deals to unique offerings just for the occasion, here are 10 Dallas restaurants offering special margaritas to look forward to on Monday.