The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — ZZ Top, Kevin James, and Plano Balloon Festival

From the colorful, sweeping scene of the Plano Balloon Festival to local bourbon dinners and our fair share of Oktoberfests, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

ZZ Top and Jeff Beck with Ann Wilson

Head to Dos Equis Pavilion this Saturday at 6 pm to catch American rock band ZZ Top with Jeff Beck and Ann Wilson. The band formed in Houston in 1969, and for 51 years was comprised of Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard, and Dusty Hill (until he died in 2021). Elwood Francis is now on bass and guitarist Jeff Beck is a touring guest. Tickets are available here.

Oktoberfests

The Best Oktoberfests in North Texas are underway this month. This weekend, you’ve got a few options. The Village Dallas is hosting its first brats and biers celebration on Saturday. Trinity Grove’s ArtPark will have a two-day celebration in the evenings. McKinney will have its 15th annual event in historic downtown. And Plano’s Legacy Hall is hosting its 5th annual celebration on Saturday.

SHOP Swipe EXPERIENCE ELEGANCE RADIANT VERSATILE BRILLANT LOVE GRACE BREATHTAKING NOMADIC SPIRIT PRECIOUS INDULGE EXPLORE ELEVATED QUALITY BEEF CARPACCIO

























Next

Plano Balloon Festival

The Plano Balloon Festival is back at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve this Thursday through Sunday. Don’t miss the 30 hot air balloons that roam the skies every evening on Thursday and Friday, and all day long on Saturday and Sunday. The event also features live music from Plano Symphony Orchestra (Thursday), Party Machine (Friday), and Moving Colors Band (Saturday) in the evenings. You can also catch fireworks on Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets are available here.

CBD Provisions Bourbon Dinner

On Friday at 6 pm, this Joule hotel restaurant is hosting a whiskey dinner with Garrison Brothers Distillery. For $185 per person, guests will enjoy a four-course chef’s dinner with whiskey pairings. Dishes include salmon, lamb, and more paired with Texas Straight Bourbon in different varieties.

Kevin James

If you’re a Grown Ups or Paul Blart fan, don’t miss your chance to see comedian Kevin James at Majestic Theatre this Sunday night. The King of Queens actor and Primetime Emmy Award-winner is doing stand-up in Texas and Oklahoma through the rest of the month. Tickets are available here.

Lakewood Brewing Co.’s 10th Anniversary Carnival

In celebration of its 10th year in business, this Garland brewery is hosting a celebration at its beer garden with throwback beers, carnival eats, and games. There will also be axe throwing (tickets required) and live music from Patrick Pombuena Community Orchestra. General admission tickets cost $25, including entry at noon, six beer samples, and a limited edition glass. You can also opt for a $65 VIP ticket (11 am entry and more swag).

Dallas Heart Walk

This Saturday at 9 am, walk for a cause with the American Heart Association’s Dallas Heart Walk. Taking place at The Lawn at Reunion Tower, opening ceremonies begin at 8:30 am followed by your choice of a mile or three-mile walk. There will also be a kids zone, a PAWlympics area for pups, and dancers on the main stage.