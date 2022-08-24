The Best Oktoberfests in North Texas For Biers, Brats, and Polka

Oktoberfest has always been a welcome fall harbinger. And this year, the annual celebrations for biers, brats, and polka begin as early as September 15. So get your lederhosen and steins ready and raise a cold one to the best Oktoberfests in North Texas this fall.

Addison Oktoberfest

From September 15 through 18, head to Addison Circle Park for the city’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. The four-day event features family-friendly entertainment like German entertainers in authentic costumes performing traditional Bavarian folk dances, oompah music, sing-a-longs, yodels, and more. You’ll also find authentic German bites like sausage, schnitzel, sauerkraut, strudel, and giant pretzels, as well as a special “Oktoberfest” Paulaner Bier. There will also be interactive games, dachshund races, and children’s entertainment. Costumes are encouraged.

Oktoberfest Fort Worth

This year, Fort Worth’s Oktoberfest takes place from September 22 through 24 at Panther Island Pavilion. The event features German food, music, dancing, games, and more. Music will be provided by Alex Meixner Band, Walburg Boys, The Chardon Polka Band, and more. You can get your tickets here.

The Village Oktoberfest

The Village Dallas and Dallasites 101 are hosting an Oktoberfest on September 24 from 2 pm to 6 pm. The fest will take place on the Glen Event Lawn and feature live music from local musicians, authentic German food (brats, pretzels, and more), and brews. More info about VIP tickets will be posted soon.

Oktoberfest Dallas

On October 1, Flag Pole Hill at White Rock Lake is hosting its annual Oktoberfest event. There will be live music, bites and brews, and a cornhole tournament. The music lineup includes Corey Morrow, with more acts to be announced soon.

15th Annual Downtown McKinney Oktoberfest

Head to historic downtown McKinney from September 23 through 25 for the city’s 15th annual Oktoberfest. Meet at the square for free admission to the festivities which include local biers, a keg tapping, German food, an arts and crafts marketplace, and more.

Legacy Hall’s 5th Annual Oktoberfest

Plano’s Legacy Hall is hosting its 5th annual Oktoberfest on September 24 at noon. The event will feature live polka music, German brats, and Oktoberfest beer.

Frisco Oktoberfest

On October 1, from 11 am to 10 pm, Frisco Square is celebrating Oktoberfest with bier, brats, a stein hoisting competition, games, dancing, live music, and more. There will also be a Weiner dog race, brat eating contest, keg rolling, and more. Tickets are available here.