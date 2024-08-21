The Best Things To Do in Fort Worth This Fall — Tim Love’s Second Annual Rattle Battle, Fortnite Mania, and More

From back-to-school family fun to sipping wine in Grapevine, fall is gearing up to be fun all around Fort Worth. There will be the second annual Rattle Battle in the Stockyards and an e-sports battle royale is brewing at Dickie’s as Fortnite takes center stage. Mark your calendar for the best things to do in Fort Worth this fall.

Back to School at the Carter

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art (the Carter), has added several free monthly events designed for children up to five years old and their families this fall ― Itty-Bitty Art, Toddler Studio, and Carter Playdate. The Carter also has some fun Family Workshops planned for ages 6 to 12. The programming is free, but reservations are required. Make plans to attend on September 7 and November 2 at cartermuseum.org/Family.

E-Sports Take Over at Dickie’s Arena

Players from 35 countries will descend on Dickie’s Arena to compete in the ultimate e-sports showdown. Fortnite and Rocket League players from around the world will come to Fort Worth to compete live in the Fortnite Battle Royale Global Championship (FNCS) on September 7 and 8, followed by the Rocket League World Championship (RLCS) on September 14 and 15.

Both competitions will be a spectacle held at Dickies Arena with more than $3 million in total combined prize pool. Ready player one?

38th Annual GrapeFest Returns

Grapevine’s Historic Main Street will be transformed into a Texas wine experience like none other soon. From September 12 through 15, you’ll find the largest wine festival in the Southwest. International vineyards will be showcased alongside the best that Texas has to offer.

In search of sparkling wines and Champagne? Head to Terrace Champagne for samples by the glass. While Rosé Rendezvous at the Gazebo will be pouring blush and rosé wines. The International Wine Experience will focus on three premier wine valleys of the world ― Barossa, Australia; Krems, Austria; and Parras, Mexico. There will be plenty of vendors to peruse and food trucks to visit, plus live music on four stages. Tickets and details can be found here.

Chef Tim Love Is Shaking Up The Stockyards This Fall

The second annual Rattle Battle returns on September 26. Presented by TX Whiskey and hosted by Chef Tim Love, this year’s rattlesnake cooking competition will showcase 15 local chefs ― including Juan Rodriguez (Magdalena’s); Rodrigo Cárdenas (Don Artemio); Stefon Rishel (Mohawk Consulting & Culinary Solutions); and Antonio Votta (Bricks & Horses), and the chefs at the helm of Love’s own local restaurants of course.

In addition to the rattlesnake cuisine, open bars will be stationed throughout Mule Alley for attendees to enjoy. Tickets for the 2024 Rattle Battle, presented by TX Whiskey and hosted by Chef Love, are on sale now. Priced at $150 they can be purchased online or in Mule Alley on event day. The event is planned in conjunction with Fort Worth’s own Professional Bull Riding (PBR) team the Ariat Texas Rattlers, and the three-day homestand event being held from September 26 through 28 at both Dickie’s and Cowtown Coliseum called Rattler Days.

Then, on October 14, Love will host the Cliburn Sessions at Tannahill’s Music Hall for its season debut. It’s where classical piano will meet Cowtown. Fort Worth’s longtime catchphrase included the idea of blending cowboys and culture. Showcasing the Cliburn Sessions (after its first decade of intimate concerts) for the first time in the Stockyards exemplifies that sentiment.

The concert series will continue on November 12, January 29, and March 26, all leading up to the big show ― when Fort Worth once again welcomes the most notable pianists from around the globe to compete in the Van Cliburn International Competition (the 17th installment of this prestigious quadrennial event).

Kick Off The Holiday Shopping Season

Make your list and mark your calendars for Christmas in Cowtown. The annual holiday gift market will be filling Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibit Hall to the brim once again with novel, and hand-made gift items galore. It’s hosted by the Junior League of Fort Worth. There is private shopping from 9 am to noon, followed by regular shopping hours from 12 pm to 7 pm on October 7. Yes, just as pumpkin spice mania is just beginning to unfold, it’s already time to finalize your Christmas list.