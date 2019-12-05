TV Shows to Stream Right Now – the Best Disney+, Apple TV and Amazon Picks

The Morning Show
Editor’s Note: I‘ve always had an extraordinary addiction to television. After each school day as a teen, I’d plant myself in front of my TV with a Pop-Tart, Toaster Strudel, or whatever insanely sugary snack our parents used to let us eat as kids, and catch up on Gilmore GirlsGrey’s Anatomy, or Friday Night Lights.

The obsession didn’t go away. As much as I tried to force myself to choose a more “practical” major in college, it was inevitable that I earn a degree in film & television. I then moved to Los Angeles to work on the late night show Conan for a bit. The addiction isn’t the kind where I’m just binge-watching show after show, but where I want to know everything from where the story idea came from to the backgrounds of different actors to the metaphorical meanings of certain scenes. I am a television nerd.

Still constantly watching every show on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Amazon Prime, and now Apple TV and Disney+ that I can, I felt it was time to share with you what I think is good on TV. This is the newest story in the regular PaperCity series, TV Shows to Watch Right Now.

This month, binge-watch the newest season of an Emmy award-winning comedy, Apple TV’s debut satirical drama about morning news, and a new Disney Star Wars gem whose Baby Yoda memes are taking over the world.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 3 (Amazon Prime)

The newest season of Emmy award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will premiere on Amazon Prime this Friday. From the creators of Gilmore Girls, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino have created a whole new world set in the late 1950s. The story follows Midge, a housewife, who falls into stand-up comedy after her husband decides to divorce her to be with his secretary.

This season follows Midge and Susie as they go on tour with singer Shy Baldwin. But things don’t turn out exactly as they planned as they find out more about show business. Joel, Midge’s ex-husband must find his own passion while struggling to support her. While her parents, Abe and Rose embrace new missions and discover their own new talents. Also, Sterling K. Brown and Liza Weil make appearances in this season.

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Debuting as one of the brand new Apple TV+’s best original TV shows, The Morning Show is a must-watch (in my opinion) satirical drama that follows a morning news anchor (Jennifer Aniston) and the challenges that arise for her when her co-anchor (Steve Carrell) is accused and fired for sexual harassment.

Although the show has had its mixed reviews, I like it. With about half of the season currently released, the star-studded cast is a large draw, but Reese Witherspoon’s character (Bradley Jackson) who comes in to turn the morning show upside down is the best part. Unlike most of Witherspoon’s ray of sunshine and primarily blond characters, Jackson has dark brown hair and an extremely blunt attitude towards life and journalism.

Mark Duplass and Billy Crudup are also in the mix as executive producer and a network executive. There’s even an episode where Aniston and Crudup sing a tune together. Maybe it’s not the most cohesive and mind-blowing storytelling so far, but at least it’s incredibly entertaining.

Episodes come out every Friday and can be seen with an Apple TV subscription.

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Disney+ has launched and is taking over the Internet. With memes of Baby Yoda at least. The Mandalorian is one of Disney+’s debut original shows. It’s a Star Wars series that’s set after the fall of the Empire before the emergence of the First Order. The story follows a lone gunfighter, aka Mandalorian, who is assigned a rare bounty that no one has been able to capture.

Played by Pedro Pascal (whose face hasn’t been seen through f0ur episodes), The Mandalorian strays from his mission when he finds out what everyone is seeking to destroy is just a 50-year-old baby. He then sets his way through the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.

Watch new episodes on Fridays with a Disney+ subscription.

