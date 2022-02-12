Beyond Jackson Hole — 5 Under-the-Radar Wyoming Destinations That Deserve More Love

Jackson, Wyoming's population of 10,000 can double or triple with visitors during busy tourist months. You can get traffic jams.

Brush Creek Ranch pulls out all the stops for its guest at this luxury, top-rated resort (courtesy Visit Wyoming)

Sheridan sits at the base of the Bighorn Mountains and is home to the first due ranch in the United States. (Courtesy Visit Wyoming)

Snowmobiling excursions are one of the many activities offered at Eatons Ranch in Sheridan during the winter months. (Courtesy Visit Wyoming)

Jackson Hole may be the most visited Wyoming hotspot by Texans by far, especially if Instagram is any indication these last two years. But there are other more hidden crown jewels in the Cowboy State that deserve a chance to reign. From eating a campfire meal served on sterling silver under the stars to hitting a spa that can only be accessed by dogsled, Wyoming is full of unique experiences.

These are the 5 Hidden Gems of Wyoming that deserve more attention. If you’re going true West, you can let out your inner cowboy while still nestling in the lap of luxury. Yes, Wyoming is much more than just Jackson Hole.

Dubois

Outside of Jackson, Dubois is nestled along the upper Wind River, rimmed by the Wind River and the Absaroka mountains. The area offers a variety of outdoor activities including hiking, mountain biking, fishing and some of the best big game hunting in Western America.

Brooks Lake Lodge offers mountain luxury for the ultimate Wyoming getaway in Dubois. (Courtesy Visit Wyoming)

For those seeking the ultimate cowboy experience, Bitterroot Ranch offers an ideal location for horse pack trips in Wyoming’s wild land. The Ranch borders the Shoshone National Forest, which extends to the borders of Yellowstone National Park and is part of the largest wilderness area remaining in the lower 48 states.

But it’s not a final frontier vibe at all when it comes to Bitterroot’s amenities and activities. On the ranch, guests can experience yoga sessions with trained instructors in the property’s own Yoga Yurt. There are also a variety of riding programs from yoga retreats in the wilderness to cattle drives and more.

While Bitterroot Ranch does have rustic cabins, you can also choose a multi-day pack trip to experience the full majesty of this country by traveling on horseback with pack animals and setting up camps in the heart of the wilderness. A cook and wrangler accompany your party on the escape and provide excellent service.

Yes, you’ll still eat well while taking in the stars and wide open spaces of this unparalleled countryside.

Bitterroot Guest Ranch offers access to a Yoga Yurt in Dubois. (Courtesy Visit Wyoming)

Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa — an all-inclusive guest ranch nestled outside of the Jackson area — is another good option. With all of these destinations, the mountain views can’t be beat. Activities include backcountry golf and pack trips on horseback with dinner cooked over an open fire. And served on sterling silver dishes.

Nothing too wild, wild West about this luxe escape. Or at least not more wild than you want. In the winter months, the lodge and spa are only accessible by dog sled or snowmobile.

Brooks Lake Lodge is only reachable by snowmobile or dogsled in the winter months. (Courtesy Visit Wyoming)

Saratoga

Perhaps the largest, most sought after experience in Saratoga, Wyoming is its hot springs. With some of the springs reaching 110 degrees, this destination heats up no matter the season. Home to a variety of hot springs resorts, Healing Waters Spa has teepee-covered soaking pools — the perfect respite after a long day of cross-country skiing and snowboarding on trails in the Snowy Range and the Sierra Madre Mountains.

The resort’s Healing Waters Spa occupies the original State Bath House, which was built in 1902 and at the time, offered travelers a dip for 50 cents. Sweat baths and Swedish massages were also offered. Today, the Healing Waters Spa is full-service, including FarmHouse Fresh (a McKinney, Texas company) soaks and scrubs and Naturopathic body oils.

Brush Creek Ranch is the epitome of mountain luxury. The Ranch even offers the option of doing a private buyout of Green Mountain, which boasts 600 acres of winter fun. This one-of-a-kind experience for up to 16 people includes a track ranger transport from the trailhead to the base yurt, where guests enjoy the ultimate après-ski. This all-inclusive ranch consistently wins recognition as one of the top rated resorts in the world.

Nestled in Saratoga, Wyoming, the Brush Creek Ranch is one of the top rated resorts in the world. (Courtesy Visit Wyoming)

Ten Sleep

The Ten Sleep Canyon is a short drive west along the Cloud Peak Skyway Scenic Byway. Winter visitors often enjoy snowmobiling, and cross country and downhill skiing at the Meadowlark Ski Lodge. The warmer summer months bring camping, hiking, fishing and rock climbing.

Cloud Peak is out of the main attractions in Ten Sleep, Wyoming. (Courtesy Visit Wyoming)

But for those who’d rather stay at a resort rather than in a camping tent, Red Reflet Guest Ranch is a five star destination ranch and resort. Each season brings its own special attractions and activities. Built like a home with incredible views and luxurious living spaces, the all-inclusive year-round ranch/resort lets you enjoy a rustic vacation without having to really rough it at all.

Sheridan

The charming and historic town of Sheridan sits at the base of the Bighorn Mountains. This is a place that combines the beauty and excitement of the Mountain West with a vision of the New West.

Sheridan’s downtown is home to nearly 50 shops, including unique buildings, restaurants and King’s Saddlery. After shopping, you can enjoy a local beer at Black Tooth Brewing Co or Welcome Market Hall, which is inside a renovated 1912 railroad station. Welcome Market Hall boasts nine different food and drink spots to fit almost all ages and flavor palates. There are also fine dining restaurants in town including Birch, which boasts a French Laundry trained chef.

Eatons Ranch in Sheridan during the winter months. (Courtesy Visit Wyoming)

Visitors can stay at the historic Sheridan Inn where Buffalo Bill once lived and held auditions for his Wild West shows. The Inn has played host to numerous famous guests, including Ernest Hemingway. Or opt for a spot stay outside town in one of the area’s many dude ranches including Eaton’s Ranch (in Wolf, Wyoming), which was actually the first dude ranch in the entire United States.

Cody

This Wyoming hideaway was founded by the legendary Colonel William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody, who at the age of 41 was one of the most famous men in the world. Founded as a hospitality center, Cody truly is the Wild West base for a Yellowstone park visit. The town is located just 50 miles from the east entrance and 80 miles from the northeast entrance of Yellowstone National Park, which celebrates in 150th anniversary this year.

The Cody Ice Festival returns to theWyoming valley this month, giving climbers of all skill levels the opportunity to ice climb at Lake Louise near Dubois, on Fremont Lake near Pinedale and at the man-made Teton Ice Park at Jackson’s Snow King Resort.

Ice Hiking is one of the most popular activities in Cody, Wyoming. (Courtesy Visit Wyoming)

Downtown Cody is charming and full of historic hotels. Including one founded by Buffalo Bill (Irma Hotel) and one frequented by Ernest Hemingway — The Chamberlin Inn, which is now a boutique hotel.

If you’ve been to Jackson Hole and think you know Wyoming, it’s time to think again. There is so much more to discover in this Western wonderland.