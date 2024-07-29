How Big Sky, Montana Became The Hottest New Mountain Town in The U.S. — And What’s Coming Next

Drawing ski aficionados of all levels, Big Sky boasts the most luxurious high-speed chair lifts in the country with heated, cushioned seats and a protective warming bubble.

The Lone Peak Tram is Big Sky's newest attraction, taking visitors up to the very top of its iconic mountain peak.

Montage Big Sky can be the luxury hub to enjoying the countless Big Sky Resort activities no matter the season.

The stars of Montana’s Big Sky are shining brighter than ever. After gaining significant buzz in the last decade with increased non-stop air service to the area, the booming mountain town known for its expansive ski resort and low-key mountain culture has welcomed swanky new residences, hotels, and restaurants along with dozens of luxury amenities and activities to enjoy the outdoors with those signature views of Big Sky, Montana’s iconic Lone Peak overlooking the area.

The resort’s Mountain Village, its luxury resort communities, and the lively Town Center already entice adventure seekers and discerning travelers in winter and summer, but Big Sky’s plans for a new luxury hotel, residences, more restaurants, shops, and culture-filled hotspots on the horizon prove the destination is the place to be now and for many years to come.

Residences at Montage Big Sky

After its much-celebrated opening in 2021, Montage Big Sky has doubled down on its coveted mountain hospitality with new residences. In addition to its 139 guest rooms, Montage now offers residences from two to six bedrooms available for short-term rentals. Many of these are two-story and come complete with expansive living spaces, outdoor patios, hot tubs, and fully equipped kitchens for entertaining and staying awhile. Located right in the heart of the hotel or a quick walk to the other side of the property (through an underground tunnel to stay warm in winter), the residences still have a luxury hotel feel and, of course, offer all the same amenities.

The Montage recently unveiled 14 free-standing Mountain Homes right next door to the main lodge. These state-of-the-art five- or six-bedroom homes are ideal for those who want to enjoy the best of mountain home ownership and the five-star hotel experience.

Best of all, the Montage Big Sky resort is conveniently at your fingertips, including its three signature restaurants, massive spa facilities, fitness center, daily yoga, event spaces, cozy lounge areas with sweeping views, daily curated live music, and impressive art collection of work by David Yarrow, Sperry Kane, and more. The hotel and residence alpine hospitality offerings pay homage to welcoming Montana culture.

Nestled within the private Spanish Peaks Mountain Club, the hotel is a luxury hub for mountain activities in any season. It has direct access to the rest of the resort and all the amenities of its resort community, including an 18-hole golf course.

For those wanting to make Montage Big Sky a more permanent investment, a purchase of a coveted residence also buys you an automatic membership to the neighboring Yellowstone Club, the famously posh 2,200-acre playground with rumored members including Bill Gates, Justin Timberlake, and more.

Family-Friendly Fun in Big Sky, Montana

Montage Big Sky continues to boast more and more reasons to bring your entire family to Big Sky. The winter equipment outfit takes luxury adventure to the next level with biomechanical ski and boot fitting services right in the hotel, ensuring everyone in your group is ready to go. Montage also offers tons of guided activities every season, including fly fishing, snowshoeing, snow tubing, horseback riding, hiking, camping, and more.

Beartooth Pub at Montage Big Sky is a family-friendly casual eatery with a two-lane bowling alley attached. Rivalry Room is a private event space complete with a golf simulator and stage for musical entertainment.

The s’mores by the fire each evening are sure to delight all ages.

Outside of The Montage, Big Sky Resort recently unveiled a new running tram traveling to the top of the iconic Lone Peak. Mountain Village also boasts mountain tubing, bike courses, and a zip line.

Coming Soon to Big Sky, Montana

Despite the hustle and bustle of its rapid growth, the resort still feels untouched and less crowded than some of the country’s famous mountain escapes. Because of the sprawling nature of the resort, even with big growth plans on the horizon, the resort promises to keep its quiet, low-key charm.

The lively Town Center of Big Sky welcomes visitors with cute boutiques, art galleries, restaurants, and coffee shops. The area is expected to almost double in size in the coming years with a new centrally located hotel and more dining, drinking, and entertainment options.

Mountain Village, the hub of the ski resort, has some state-of-the-art high-speed chairlifts with cushioned, heated benches and an almost fully enclosed protective bubble. In addition to its new Lone Peak Tram, the resort is building a few more of its swanky lifts to further expand the already sprawling collection of ski runs and hiking trails.

Perhaps the most exciting news for Big Sky is the debut of One & Only Moonlight Basin, coming to the other side of the mountain in 2025. The new property will be the first U.S. outpost for the highly lauded hospitality brand, which will draw more mountain travelers seeking ultra-luxurious amenities surrounded by legendary Montana scenery.

With classic charm and hot new additions keeping the destination a draw for visitors of all kinds, Big Sky is living up to its big potential.