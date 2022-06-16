Inside One&Only Mandarina’s Luxurious Wellness Experience in Puerto Vallarta

One&Only_Mandarina_Drone_Jetty_BeachClub_Eve_3778_MASTER
One&Only_Mandarina_Wellness_Spa_Bridge_Wide_2927_MASTER
One&Only_Mandarina_Wellness_Spa_Couples_TreatmentRoom_Wide_4109_MASTER
One&Only_Mandarina_Wellness_Spa_Temazcal_Curandero_Wide_1924_MASTER
OO_MM_Accommodation_OceanTreehouse_Bathroom_Bath_View_0235_MASTER
One&Only_Mandarina_Wellness_SpiritualExpert_Details_3680_MASTER
One&Only_Mandarina_Accomm_PanoramicOceanCliffVilla_Terrace_View_3424_Opt_MASTER
One&Only_Mandarina_Accommodation_Panoramic_Ocean_Treehouse_Bedroom_Wide_2012_MASTER
One&Only_Mandarina_F&B_Alma_Food_Fish_ForTwo_3110_MASTER
One&Only_Mandarina_F&B_TreetopBar_Wide_1247_MASTER
One&Only_Mandarina_F&B_CanalanRestaurant_Pool_Wide_4591_MASTER
01
11

One & Only Mandarina is set in the midst of an untouched cliffside jungle.

02
11

One & Only Mandarina immersive surrounding nature provides and wellness experience like no other.

03
11

One & Only Spa's extensive treatment menu offers cleansing and replenishing services for ultimate relaxation.

04
11

Spirtual experiences like One & Only Mandarina's Temezcal are powerful and transformative.

05
11

The ultra lux tree houses and villas at One & Only Mandarina boast serene outdoor bathtubs.

06
11

Burning cleansing herbs is a tradition for One & Only Mandarina.

07
11

Each suite at One & Only Mandarina offers panoramic views and ultimate privacy.

08
11

The treehouses and villas at One & Only Mandarina are chock full of luxury amenities to provide the ultimate relaxation during your getaway.

09
11

The farm fresh food at One & Only Mandarina will nourish both body and soul. 

10
11

Perched atop the cliff overlooking the ocean, Treetops offers refreshing cocktails and refreshing seaside views.

11
11

Aside from the impressive wellness programming at One&Only Mandarina, soaking up the sun at their white sand beach is a transformative experience on its own.

One&Only_Mandarina_Drone_Jetty_BeachClub_Eve_3778_MASTER
One&Only_Mandarina_Wellness_Spa_Bridge_Wide_2927_MASTER
One&Only_Mandarina_Wellness_Spa_Couples_TreatmentRoom_Wide_4109_MASTER
One&Only_Mandarina_Wellness_Spa_Temazcal_Curandero_Wide_1924_MASTER
OO_MM_Accommodation_OceanTreehouse_Bathroom_Bath_View_0235_MASTER
One&Only_Mandarina_Wellness_SpiritualExpert_Details_3680_MASTER
One&Only_Mandarina_Accomm_PanoramicOceanCliffVilla_Terrace_View_3424_Opt_MASTER
One&Only_Mandarina_Accommodation_Panoramic_Ocean_Treehouse_Bedroom_Wide_2012_MASTER
One&Only_Mandarina_F&B_Alma_Food_Fish_ForTwo_3110_MASTER
One&Only_Mandarina_F&B_TreetopBar_Wide_1247_MASTER
One&Only_Mandarina_F&B_CanalanRestaurant_Pool_Wide_4591_MASTER
Culture / Travel

Inside One&Only Mandarina’s Luxurious Wellness Experience in Puerto Vallarta

A Spiritual and Physical Journey Like Nothing Else in Mexico

BY // 06.16.22
One & Only Mandarina is set in the midst of an untouched cliffside jungle.
One & Only Mandarina immersive surrounding nature provides and wellness experience like no other.
One & Only Spa's extensive treatment menu offers cleansing and replenishing services for ultimate relaxation.
Spirtual experiences like One & Only Mandarina's Temezcal are powerful and transformative.
The ultra lux tree houses and villas at One & Only Mandarina boast serene outdoor bathtubs.
Burning cleansing herbs is a tradition for One & Only Mandarina.
Each suite at One & Only Mandarina offers panoramic views and ultimate privacy.
The treehouses and villas at One & Only Mandarina are chock full of luxury amenities to provide the ultimate relaxation during your getaway.
The farm fresh food at One & Only Mandarina will nourish both body and soul. 
Perched atop the cliff overlooking the ocean, Treetops offers refreshing cocktails and refreshing seaside views.
Aside from the impressive wellness programming at One&Only Mandarina, soaking up the sun at their white sand beach is a transformative experience on its own.
1
11

One & Only Mandarina is set in the midst of an untouched cliffside jungle.

2
11

One & Only Mandarina immersive surrounding nature provides and wellness experience like no other.

3
11

One & Only Spa's extensive treatment menu offers cleansing and replenishing services for ultimate relaxation.

4
11

Spirtual experiences like One & Only Mandarina's Temezcal are powerful and transformative.

5
11

The ultra lux tree houses and villas at One & Only Mandarina boast serene outdoor bathtubs.

6
11

Burning cleansing herbs is a tradition for One & Only Mandarina.

7
11

Each suite at One & Only Mandarina offers panoramic views and ultimate privacy.

8
11

The treehouses and villas at One & Only Mandarina are chock full of luxury amenities to provide the ultimate relaxation during your getaway.

9
11

The farm fresh food at One & Only Mandarina will nourish both body and soul. 

10
11

Perched atop the cliff overlooking the ocean, Treetops offers refreshing cocktails and refreshing seaside views.

11
11

Aside from the impressive wellness programming at One&Only Mandarina, soaking up the sun at their white sand beach is a transformative experience on its own.

As I rode down a windy highway through the Mexican mountains, heading to buzzy luxury resort One&Only Mandarina, I found myself juggling text messages and emails, trying to stay on top of my social media feeds, and worrying about losing battery life. I caught a glimpse of bountiful rows of pineapple fields and suddenly forgot about my attempt to balance the to-dos of reality. 

Simultaneously, while taking notice of the impressive landscape, my driver offered me an ice-cold, locally-brewed Kombucha sweetened with honey from the area. I realized it was time to let nature work its magic and disconnect from the stress of daily life. 

As we approached the end of the car ride, arriving at One&Only Mandarina, a cliffside luxury Mexican resort that has been gracing the top of traveler’s lists as of late, an hour from Puerto Vallarta, I was welcomed by an immersion in nature and all of its healing powers. 

One&Only_Mandarina_Accommodation_Panoramic_Ocean_Treehouse_Bedroom_Wide_2012_MASTER
The treehouses and villas at One & Only Mandarina are chock full of luxury amenities to provide the ultimate relaxation during your getaway.

The Accommodations

As I began my week of wellness surrounded by lush jungle, my butler, Jorge, drove me in his golf cart to my very own tree house suite. After he gave me a tour of my impressively large accommodations, he cleansed the energy of the space by burning some sage to catapult my time of relaxation while on property. After getting my phone set up with his WhatsApp number where I could message him at my every whim, he departed and I was left to disconnect and be one with the ecosystem. 

Designed by developers RLH Properties along with Studio Rick Joy (who also designed the illustrious Amangiri), each of One&Only Mandarina’s luxury suites are their own singular tree houses or villas, all spread out over acres of cliffside greenery. Complete with plunge pools, spacious patios with panoramic views, enormous bathrooms and seating areas — and my personal favorite an outdoor patio bathtub —, luxury and solitude are paramount, ensuring each guest the indulgent respite they crave.

Aside from the obvious delight a luxury resort can provide, One&Only Mandarina provides unique wellness experiences crafted for reconnection with the help of the endemic flora and fauna and the palpable spirit of the ancient culture surrounding the property. 

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential

 

One&Only_Mandarina_Wellness_Spa_Bridge_Wide_2927_MASTER
One & Only Mandarina’s immersive surrounding nature provides and wellness experience like no other.

Nature-Inspired Wellness 

The hotel even has a wellness consultant who will customize an itinerary for a rejuvenating retreat. A selection of curated journeys full of wellness classes and spa treatments are available to book before arrival. Curing programming like guided yoga and meditation, ancient healing rituals, and five-star spa facilities allow participants to decompress and reconnect with the soul. 

The options are endless and it is all topped off with a level of elevated, personalized service that One&Only Mandarina is known for.

The Physical

I started my first full day with Mandarina’s signature hiking experience to meet “Abuela,” a 500-year-old tree on the property. The hike was as mindful as it was a fitness challenge. My hiking guide pointed out local species of trees and insects while we climbed to meet this ancient spirited wonder and upon arrival, I was led through a cleansing ritual paying homage to the majestic tree’s influential spirit.

The Spiritual

The resort also offers deep-rooted spiritual experiences like treatments backed by ancient wisdom cures for ultimate purification as well as spiritual transformations like Astrological Code readings, Quantum Frequency healing, and ceremonies exploring Tarot, Oracle, and Divine Femininity. To keep the indigenous culture alive, One&Only Spa’s Temazcal experience harnesses cleansing powers steeped in the 1000-year-old tradition of purifying the body and spirit in this ritualistic take on a sweat lodge. 

A newbie to breath work and meditation, I underestimated my day exploring the alchemy of breath by meditation and Chakra cleansing aromatherapy in the spa’s open-air pavilion. My soulful Spiritual Facilitator named Joy led me through a series of breathing exercises and healing sound bowls followed by an introspective meditation imagining my future self. I achieved a level of relaxation and focus that I had not experienced in a while. It was a reconnection by saturating in my own energy that I didn’t know I needed. 

 

One&Only Mandarina
Spiritual experiences like One & Only Mandarina’s Temezcal are powerful and transformative.

Treatments and Fitness

Fueled by both the ancient tradition of the area’s Mayan culture and the surrounding nature, the One&Only Spa is a peaceful sanctuary with refreshing amenities and an extensive treatment menu you can’t find anywhere else. The expansive complex includes a vitality pool, hydrotherapy circuit, and even a mud grotto filled with healing red clay for an authentic detoxification. 

With natural and non-toxic skincare a priority for the spa, they are the first in the world to feature renowned skincare brand Tata Harper’s Multi Sensory Wellness Journey, a holistic wellness immersion that brings Eastern wisdom, Ayurvedic Practices, Western science, and cutting-edge green technology.

I experienced the Nature Sanctuary Facial as part of this multi-sensory journey that was a full 120 minutes of face mapping therapy, a kinetic face massage, a hand and foot massage, and a tuning fork ritual designed to calm the mind and refresh the skin. It was by far the most indulgent facial I have ever had. 

For more adventurous or fitness-focused experiences, One&Only offers a variety of cardio classes and activities like kayaking along the coastline and horseback riding through the Mandarina Property. 

 

One&Only Mandarina
The farm-fresh food at One & Only Mandarina will nourish both body and soul.

One&Only Signatures — Food, Drinks, and the Butterfly Garden

Of course, to compliment a week’s worth of wellness is One&Only Mandarina’s impeccable curation of culinary excellence and farm-fresh ingredients. Concepts like Alma, a garden-to-plate Pan-American restaurant offers fresh fare all day, while the Jetty Beach Club offers freshly caught seafood and grilled masterpieces. Carao, the signature restaurant led by acclaimed chef Enrique Olvera, focuses on reinvented Mexican cuisine.

Whether the wellness journey includes savoring fresh juice squeezed from fruit grown on property and plant-focused dishes or indulging in traditional Mexican-inspired cocktails and cuisine, the food at Mandarina will nourish both body and soul. 

On my final morning at the resort, I spent an hour in the resort’s butterfly garden, a remarkable mini ecosystem right in the heart of the resort. I am instantly surrounded by hundreds of species of sparkling plants, insects, and butterflies as they swirl around me in harmony. One&Only Mandarina’s biologist explains how, like humans, each of these creatures have life cycles with success dependent upon supporting each other and the surrounding environment. 

After a week soaking up the magic of One&Only Mandarina, it was clear the symbiotic relationship between nature and wellness with a curated level of luxury can cure just about anything.

Special Series
Presented by Valobra Master Jewelers

Houston's Diamond Duos

This Houston Diamond Duo Brings High Style and Real Substance Together — From Vietnam to Houston With Love
This Houston Diamond Duo Brings High Style and Real Substance Together — From Vietnam to Houston With Love
This Houston Diamond Duo Found Love in Washington D.C. and Built a Life of Family and Giving Back in Texas
This Houston Diamond Duo Found Love in Washington D.C. and Built a Life of Family and Giving Back in Texas
Houston Diamond Duo Believes In Love at First Sight — and Family Love That Lasts
Houston Diamond Duo Believes In Love at First Sight — and Family Love That Lasts
Houston Couple Shines Bright as Valobra Master Jewelers’ First Ever Diamond Duo
Houston Couple Shines Bright as Valobra Master Jewelers’ First Ever Diamond Duo
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
2804 University Boulevard
West University
FOR SALE

2804 University Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,400,000 Learn More about this property
Sherri Hughey
This property is listed by: Sherri Hughey (713) 558-1916 Email Realtor
2804 University Boulevard
5416 Balmorhea Drive
Pearland
FOR SALE

5416 Balmorhea Drive
Pearland, TX

$360,000 Learn More about this property
Nikol Markert
This property is listed by: Nikol Markert (361) 815-9807 Email Realtor
5416 Balmorhea Drive
5530 Woodway Drive
Broad Oaks
FOR SALE

5530 Woodway Drive
Houston, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
5530 Woodway Drive
2124 Looscan Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2124 Looscan Lane
Houston, TX

$4,250,000 Learn More about this property
Katherine Warren
This property is listed by: Katherine Warren (832) 725-4340 Email Realtor
2124 Looscan Lane
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X