Dallas’ Christmas Headquarters — the Hilton Anatole Brings Santa and Holiday Fun Home

Santa Claus is coming to Dallas, and you can have breakfast with him during the holiday season at the Anatole.

You can hear the jingle of holiday bells approaching as the temperatures cool down. The holiday season is upon us and Santa Claus (and Mrs. Claus) are on the way with loads of Christmas cheer.

In fact, The Claus’ will be staying at the Hilton Anatole for a little pre-holiday R&R, and you’re invited to have breakfast with them. Those who book overnight Santa packages will have exclusive access to night-before-breakfast activities upon their check-in at this top Dallas hotel.

Boys and girls can access a private mailbox for their Santa letters during Christmas at the Anatole.

After guests get checked into their rooms, they will have time to explore and experience:

— Photo opportunities with Santa and a live reindeer

— North Pole Cafe offering Naughty and Nice Cocktails and lite-bites for adults and children

— A performing Christmas Tree on stilt

— S’mores kits for use around the fire pit in the sculpture garden

— Children will be able to write letters to Santa and mail them directly to the North Pole via the mailbox in the lobby

— Evening movie night featuring holiday movies and popcorn

— Holiday arts and craft stations and games

Christmas at the Anatole features a holiday-them fire pit, perfect for S’mores!

Hilton Anatole is bringing the happiness and cheer this holiday season. It’s a great place to enjoy a staycation, as well as a venue that could host your out-of-town visitors. The hotel is offering some great packages to round out your Christmas at the Anatole holiday experience. Here’s how to get in on the fun.

Book the Breakfast With Santa Package which includes the following:

— One standard guest room with 1 pm late check-out

— Breakfast for two adults and two children with Santa on day of departure from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (additional guests are $17.99 for children and $39.99 for adults)

— Fun holiday activities throughout the hotel the evening of check-in

If you opt for the Santa Suite Package, here’s what you can expect:

— One Santa-themed suite guest room including holiday décor and amenities with 1 pm late check-out

— Private meet-n-greet event with Santa and one of his live reindeer from 6 to 7 pm day of arrival, including a family portrait

— Preferred VIP table at breakfast for two adults and two children from 9 am to 10:30 am (additional guests are $17.99 per child and $39.99 for adults)

— Holiday activities throughout the hotel the evening of arrival

Need to add on an activity? The elves at the Elf Concierge Desk will be on-tap to help families elevate their Christmas at the Anatole experience with add-ons and upgrades based on availability.

Get up close and personal with one of Santa’s reindeer during Christmas at the Anatole.

The Breakfast with Santa fun begins on Nov. 28, and ends on Dec. 23 (click here for the exact schedule), and safety is a top priority. Hilton EventReady guidelines were adhered to in planning all events, and your breakfast table will be in the hotel’s 28,000-square-foot ballroom, allowing for ample space between parties. (Hilton Anatole wants you to know that face coverings are required for guests 2 years and older, except when seated at breakfast.)

Here’s the working menu, which will be served family-style at each table: chocolate chip pancakes, assorted pastries, bacon and eggs, fruit, customized tacos and omelets, and other morning favorites. You’ll also have the option of ordering Mimosas and Bloody Marys. Santa will make an appearance during each breakfast, and he’ll have time to interact with your little ones, safely socially distanced of course.

We can’t promise that you’ll get a reservation, but if you want to join Santa for breakfast without booking a room at Hilton Anatole, the cost is $45 per adult and $20 for children. Call 214-761-7536 or email Jeffery.Mikus@Hilton.com for additional information and to inquire about reservations.

Make this holiday season special for you and your family, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and one of Santa’s reindeer, and enjoy the gracious hospitality of Hilton Anatole. For more on Dallas’ Christmas hotel, click here