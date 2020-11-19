Culture / Entertainment

Dallas’ Christmas Headquarters — the Hilton Anatole Brings Santa and Holiday Fun Home

Breakfast With the Claus, Special Events, Room Deals and More

BY // 11.19.20
Anatole Hilton

Santa Claus is coming to Dallas, and you can have breakfast with him during the holiday season at the Anatole.

You can hear the jingle of holiday bells approaching as the temperatures cool down. The holiday season is upon us and Santa Claus (and Mrs. Claus) are on the way with loads of Christmas cheer.

In fact, The Claus’ will be staying at the Hilton Anatole for a little pre-holiday R&R, and you’re invited to have breakfast with them. Those who book overnight Santa packages will have exclusive access to night-before-breakfast activities upon their check-in at this top Dallas hotel.

Boys and girls can access a private mailbox for their Santa letters during Christmas at the Anatole.

After guests get checked into their rooms, they will have time to explore and experience:

— Photo opportunities with Santa and a live reindeer

— North Pole Cafe offering Naughty and Nice Cocktails and lite-bites for adults and children

— A performing Christmas Tree on stilt

— S’mores kits for use around the fire pit in the sculpture garden

— Children will be able to write letters to Santa and mail them directly to the North Pole via the mailbox in the lobby

— Evening movie night featuring holiday movies and popcorn

— Holiday arts and craft stations and games

Christmas at the Anatole features a holiday-them fire pit, perfect for S’mores!

Hilton Anatole is bringing the happiness and cheer this holiday season. It’s a great place to enjoy a staycation, as well as a venue that could host your out-of-town visitors. The hotel is offering some great packages to round out your Christmas at the Anatole holiday experience.  Here’s how to get in on the fun.

Book the Breakfast With Santa Package which includes the following:

— One standard guest room with 1 pm late check-out

— Breakfast for two adults and two children with Santa on day of departure from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (additional guests are $17.99 for children and $39.99 for adults)

— Fun holiday activities throughout the hotel the evening of check-in

If you opt for the Santa Suite Package, here’s what you can expect:

— One Santa-themed suite guest room including holiday décor and amenities with 1 pm late check-out

— Private meet-n-greet event with Santa and one of his live reindeer from 6 to 7 pm day of arrival, including a family portrait

— Preferred VIP table at breakfast for two adults and two children from 9 am to 10:30 am (additional guests are $17.99 per child and $39.99 for adults)

— Holiday activities throughout the hotel the evening of arrival

Need to add on an activity? The elves at the Elf Concierge Desk will be on-tap to help families elevate their Christmas at the Anatole experience with add-ons and upgrades based on availability.

Get up close and personal with one of Santa’s reindeer during Christmas at the Anatole.

The Breakfast with Santa fun begins on Nov. 28, and ends on Dec. 23 (click here for the exact schedule), and safety is a top priority. Hilton EventReady guidelines were adhered to in planning all events, and your breakfast table will be in the hotel’s 28,000-square-foot ballroom, allowing for ample space between parties. (Hilton Anatole wants you to know that face coverings are required for guests 2 years and older, except when seated at breakfast.)

Here’s the working menu, which will be served family-style at each table: chocolate chip pancakes, assorted pastries, bacon and eggs, fruit, customized tacos and omelets, and other morning favorites. You’ll also have the option of ordering Mimosas and Bloody Marys. Santa will make an appearance during each breakfast, and he’ll have time to interact with your little ones, safely socially distanced of course.

We can’t promise that you’ll get a reservation, but if you want to join Santa for breakfast without booking a room at Hilton Anatole, the cost is $45 per adult and $20 for children. Call 214-761-7536 or email Jeffery.Mikus@Hilton.com for additional information and to inquire about reservations.

Make this holiday season special for you and your family, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and one of Santa’s reindeer, and enjoy the gracious hospitality of Hilton Anatole. For more on Dallas’ Christmas hotel, click here

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place
Exclusively offered by Erin Cluley Gallery on Culture Place. Left to right: Nic Nicosia, Nathan Green, and René Treviño

Featured Properties

Swipe
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
Knox-Henderson
FOR SALE

2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
DALLAS, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
10021 Pensive Drive
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10021 Pensive Drive
Dallas, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
10021 Pensive Drive
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Fort Worth, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas
FOR SALE

4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4507 Holland Avenue #105
4601 Palencia Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

4601 Palencia Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4601 Palencia Drive
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X