There are so many ways to give back this holiday season in North Texas.

If there’s ever a perfect time to donate your resources and give back to help those in need, it’s this holiday season — one topping off a year that’s been challenging for so many. From winter coats to toys for kids, we’ve rounded up several opportunities (all easy as they are socially distanced) to help those less fortunate this year.

Winter Coat Drive at Highland Park Village

Bring your winter coats to Village Theatre in Highland Park Village on November 20 from 8 am to 11 am, all benefiting the S.M. Wright Foundation, which helps provide support to underprivileged children and their families. New or gently used coats for kids, teens, and adults are needed.

Alto Porch Pick-Up Food Drive

This Black Friday, Alto is launching a porch pick-up to collect canned food to donate to the North Texas Food Bank. All you have to do to give back this holiday is be an Alto member, and you’ll receive a link to sign-up for porch pick-up on 9 am on November 27.

‘Restoring You’ Virtual Food Drive

Lewisville-based Caliber and the Dallas Cowboys are teaming up to raise awareness for child hunger in North Texas. The company is accepting donations for their ninth annual Restoring You Food Drive until November 30, and partnering with North Texas Food Bank and the Tarrant Area Food Bank to help feed hungry children in North Texas. Donations can be made online.

DIFFA/Dallas YP Winter Warmup

From December 4 through December 6, you can donate your gently used coats, jackets, gloves, scarfs, and more to help support HIV/AIDS service organizations in North Texas. Uptown’s Dear Clark will be accepting donations at their studio on these dates.

Galleria Drive-Thru Salvation Army Angel Tree

This year, Galleria Dallas will make adopting an angel easy and socially distanced. To adopt a child to gift this holiday season, you can visit the Angel Tree on Level 1 near Center Court until December 4 and then drop off your donation in the driveway near Grand Luxe Cafe on December 4 or December 5.

Dallas/Fort Worth Toys For Tots

This year, you can donate in-person or virtually to Toys For Tots. For the latter, just visit the 2020 Christmas Wish List and purchase a toy through Amazon by December 13.