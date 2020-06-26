BMW iPhone key
BMW iphone
01
02

Getting into a new 2021 BMW 5 Series will be an iPhone key only proposition. (BMW photo)

02
02

BMW is synching its cars to your smartphone at a whole other level. (BMW photo)

BMW iPhone key
BMW iphone
Culture / Cars

BMW’s New Pioneering Full iPhone Key Makes Sharing Your Car Easy While Giving You Full Big Brother Control

Don't Turn Up That Radio!

BY // 06.25.20
Getting into a new 2021 BMW 5 Series will be an iPhone key only proposition. (BMW photo)
BMW is synching its cars to your smartphone at a whole other level. (BMW photo)
1
2

Getting into a new 2021 BMW 5 Series will be an iPhone key only proposition. (BMW photo)

2
2

BMW is synching its cars to your smartphone at a whole other level. (BMW photo)

Your iPhone will soon really be your life — if you own a brand new BMW. For the storied German automaker is set to become the first car brand that will use the iPhone as a full digital key.

Forget the idea of ever even getting a key fob. Those are set to go the way of. . . well, actual car keys, which have already steadily disappeared from the scene. Under this new BMW and Apple team up, your iPhone will be able to unlock and start your car with a tapping motion (you’ll need to be within 1.5 inches of the driver’s side door). While that is not exactly revolutionary in 2021, this new BMW iPhone key setup will allow car owners to share their digital key with up to five other people through Apple’s iMessage texting app.

When sharing the key, car owner can decide if they want to grant the recipient full access to the vehicle or set up restricted driving situations. Restricted driving allows the BMW owner to decide how long someone is granted access to drive their car, set a top speed they’re allowed to go and even control their radio volume.

Letting someone borrow your car — including a teenage son or daughter — will never be quite the same. You can be as much of a Big Brother overlord as you want to be. Maybe trust your kid to pick their own radio channels, though.

The new full iPhone digital key will debut with the 2021 BMW 5 series, but Apple is working to roll it out for more car brands as well — hopefully by next year. BMW jumping in first fits with the automaker’s push for the latest tech. BMW was the first carmaker to fully integrate Apple’s CarPlay into its vehicles, with iPhones able to connect to its system wirelessly — no USB cords required.

This new full iPhone key will operate in a similar manner. Place your iPhone in BMW 5 series’ charging tray and your good to drive. Apple is working on making sure you do not even have to do that — with plans to make an iPhone work as a key if it’s anywhere in the car. Just like. . . well, those increasingly old fashioned key fobs. Right now, if your iPhone dies while you’re driving, the car will still run up to five hours on a special reserve power feature, giving one plenty of leeway to recharge.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

Want even more digital key cred? You can also set up an Apple Watch to be your car key. Waive your wrist at your car and you can open and start it.

It’s a new world. One where you only need a smartphone or smartwatch. Look mom, no key fob!

The PaperCity Magazine

Summer Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
440 Easton Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

440 Easton Road
DALLAS, TX

$336,700 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
440 Easton Road
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
6808 Southridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6808 Southridge Drive
DALLAS, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6808 Southridge Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
11727 High Forest Drive
Forest Creek
FOR SALE

11727 High Forest Drive
DALLAS, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
11727 High Forest Drive
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X