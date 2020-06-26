Inside Texas’ Ultimate Vacation Home Community — Live or Stay in the Wonder of Rough Creek

Dream of owning a recreational property within driving distance of the city? The ultimate summer staycation is closer than you think.

The Residences at Rough Creek Lodge is a pocket community of ranch-style vacation homes in the heart of Texas’ most-loved adventure resort. Located only 90 minutes from Dallas, 75 minutes from Fort Worth and 150 minutes from Austin, this exclusive neighborhood offers a lifestyle unlike any other.

The homes themselves come in an array of spacious floor plans with modern and sophisticated finishings that reimagine Rough Creek Lodge’s signature rustic charm. If you’re looking to move in straight away, there is an excellent selection of move-in ready vacation homes that are turn-key and ready for family memories.

Want to add a personal touch to your home? Four new Lake View Homes are slated for construction, as well as a handful of 50-acre luxury Estate Homes, offering you the opportunity to custom design your dream ranch retreat.

Arrive at your vacation home to a fully stocked refrigerator, your air conditioning turned on, your UTVs parked outside, and a full itinerary for your next day’s activities waiting for you. With vast acres of countryside sprawling in every direction around you, there’s plenty of room to roam and activities to keep the whole family entertained.

Owners and guests enjoy access to more than 50 family friendly activities at Rough Creek Lodge, including ziplining, rock climbing, horseback riding, archery, axe throwing, and a brand new TopTracer golf range.

Rough Creek boasts three pools, featuring the ever-popular family pool with a lazy river, waterfall, slide, hot tub, kiddie pool, poolside food and beverage service, and a beach area with lounge chairs and shaded cabanas. The peaceful adult pool features a spa, lounge chairs and sweeping lake views. Owners can also take a dip in a private pool built just for The Residences at Rough Creek Lodge. It includes a spa, shade structures, and lounge seating adjacent to a brand new Amenity Pavilion featuring dining areas, a bigscreen outdoor TV, and outdoor game area.

The Residences at Rough Creek Lodge’s owners also enjoy privileged access to Rough Creek Lodge facilities and a host of exclusive amenities. In addition to a private shooting range and Beretta Room privileges (like complimentary gun cleaning and storage), owners enjoy premier hunting benefits like zero harvest fees for duck or turkey, discounted harvest fees for deer, and guided upland bird hunting opportunities.

Dining at Rough Creek Lodge’s award-winning restaurant is a 5-star affair. Chef Gerard Thompson’s imaginative menus featuring fresh local ingredients offer a modern interpretation of rustic American cuisine. Meats are smoked and cured in-house, and the Lodge’s dedicated sommelier has curated an extensive collection of more than 150 bottles of wine from Napa, Italy and beyond.

Should you be looking for a temporary stay and not a family vacation home, Rough Creek Lodge has you covered. Rated one of the Top 25 Small Hotels for Families in the United States by TripAdvisor, the resort has 60 rooms, cabins and vacation homes available to rent. And if you would like to create the ultimate staycation with friends and family, you can rent out the entire resort, including all resort amenities, for $50,000 a day. The resort even offers private babysitters if mom and dad would like to arrange a long overdue date night with a trip to the spa and romantic dinner for two.

To book a vacation at Rough Creek Lodge, call 800-864-4706 or email reservations@roughcreek.com.

Visit liveroughcreek.com for more information on available homes at The Residences at Rough Creek Lodge. If you are interested in touring available homes, the Rough Creek team will create a curated Experience Package for your tour that includes an overnight stay in one of the retreat’s fully furnished luxury vacation homes, complimentary breakfast and dinner, along with VIP status at Rough Creek Lodge and all it has to offer.

Click through the photo gallery below for a closer look at The Residences at Rough Creek Lodge: