S-Class Gets Showcased at a Hip Fort Worth Hotel — The Perfect Stage For Mercedes

Following launch parties in both Arlington and Dallas, the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan roared into Fort Worth for one final soiree. The well-attended party was held inside The Hotel Drover’s fabulous barn and on its lawn, just at the first true fall breezes blew into town.

North Texas Mercedes Benz devotees have been treated to an epic series of events, and this one was no different. Three new Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedans were showcased at Hotel Drover. One was clad in Rubelite Red, another in Onyx Black, and the last wore its shimmery Diamond White. They were all dressed to impress in windswept sportiness, complete with the iconic Mercedes grill of course.

Partygoers got to check out the impressive interior amenities in each sedan. They learned about all the advances like the multiscreen and multitouch digital cockpit, which can recognize your fingerprint and even respond to your distinctive voice. You can personalize up to 800 settings in the new S-Series cars, catered to the individual requirements of up to seven user profiles. And how about the sleek cabin, which allows you to select, pair and sequence the 64-color ambient lighting to suit your mood?

Talk about having your own personal assistant.

Guests enjoyed an array of cocktails — including some made with Fort Worth’s own Silver Star Distillery’s vodka, whiskey and bourbon — as they socialized. The Drover Hotel’s catering team laid out a buffet of barbacoa and pulled pork tacos with all the fixings, and canapes were passed around. All the while, The Royal Dukes Band played live music on the lawn.

There was even a custom cowboy hat bar courtesy of Topped Hats, with its elegant hat bands and a variety of designs that are perfectly packable. Luxury men’s clothing brand Canali brought along a selection of suits and sundries from its North Park Center showroom.

The eye-catching and aerodynamic Mercedes Benz S-Class is in a class all its own, the perfect combination of luxury, comfort and pure fun. It should have a stylish Fort Worth party of its own.

