Chadwick Boseman's death at age 43 hit a lot of professional athletes hard. The Houston Astros honored him on the Minute Maid Park scoreboard.

The Houston Astros walking off in protest of racial injustice and not playing a scheduled game created some powerful scenes. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Chadwick Boseman and Margot Robbie at 2018 Oscars.

Culture / Entertainment

Real-Life Superhero Chadwick Boseman Gets a Giant Scoreboard Tribute From the Houston Astros

Rest in Power

BY // 08.29.20
Chadwick Boseman's death at age 43 hit a lot of professional athletes hard. The Houston Astros honored him on the Minute Maid Park scoreboard.
The Houston Astros walking off in protest of racial injustice and not playing a scheduled game created some powerful scenes. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Chadwick Boseman and Margot Robbie at 2018 Oscars.
The Houston Astros walking off in protest of racial injustice and not playing a scheduled game created some powerful scenes. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Chadwick Boseman's death at age 43 hit a lot of professional athletes hard. The Houston Astros honored him on the Minute Maid Park scoreboard.

The Houston Astros walking off in protest of racial injustice and not playing a scheduled game created some powerful scenes. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Chadwick Boseman and Margot Robbie at 2018 Oscars.

Chadwick Boseman’s death at age 43 shocked and saddened many, adding another cruel twist to a 2020 that seems full of them. Many professional athletes have been hit particularly hard by the news. Boseman was a Black superhero who did not shoot jumpers or break tackles. He inspired kids with his own (sometimes quiet) power — and many athletes related to Boseman.

And even looked up to him themselves.

That love for Boseman could be seen in social media posts from LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and many others. Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton broke into the crossed arms Wakanda Forever pose in tribute to Boseman after earning the pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix. Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang also did the Wakanda salute right after scoring a goal on Saturday.

The love for Boseman also came through a world away at Minute Maid Park on Saturday — with the Houston Astros putting up a giant “Rest in Power — Chadwick Boseman”  image on the centerfield scoreboard shortly before first pitch. The image flashed on the scoreboard again in the fourth inning.

The tributes fittingly came on Jackie Robinson Day at Minute Maid — an event pushed back from Friday night because of the Astros’ walkout protest against racial injustice. Of course, Boseman memorably played Jackie Robinson in 42.

All the Astros wore No. 42 in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the first-place A’s. It’s a number with some power — just like Boseman.

The full extent of this superstar actor’s power would not come out till after his death.

Chadwick Boseman died after a four-year battle with colon cancer, one he kept secret. He kept acting even as he fought one of the most insidious forms of cancer, filming Black Panther, multiple Avengers movies, 21 Bridges, Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and more after his diagnosis.

That’s the stuff of a real life superhero.

Featured Properties
