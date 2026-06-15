Win the Night at Dallas’ New Champions Social Club

Champions Social Club will offer a rotating calendar of monthly events and experiences, such as mixology classes, specialty tasting events, cigar and bourbon nights on the patio, live music, and more.

From restaurants to hotels to private clubs, there’s no shortage of innovation when it comes to pure fun and entertainment in the city.

Dallas is always at the leading edge of new experiences. From restaurants to hotels to private clubs, there’s no shortage of innovation when it comes to pure fun and entertainment in the city. If there’s one thing North Texans do well, it’s work hard and play even harder.

So, it just made sense when the new Champions Social Club in North Dallas was announced. Of course, Dallasites want a place where they can eat, drink, and compete. A private membership social club centered around curated entertainment and networking? What’s not to love? Add in some competitive camaraderie (did someone say poker?) and you’re speaking Dallas’ love language.

Dine

If you’re going to have a winning concept in Dallas, your food needs to be top-notch. Dallasites don’t settle for anything less.

Good thing Champions has that more than covered. Executive Chef Connie Trujillo brings more than 30 years of legacy steakhouse experience to Champions and was the building’s first employee when it was formerly III Forks. Today, Chef Trujillo leads Champions Social Club’s globally inspired culinary program, reimagining classic favorites with an international flair. Menu highlights include an Asian Caesar salad, lamb lollipops, scallops al ajillo, miso-glazed sea bass, duck à l’orange, wagyu strip, tomahawk ribeye, and apricot bread pudding.

Play

As its name would suggest, Champions is a place to compete and win. Champions Social Club will offer a rotating calendar of monthly events and experiences, such as mixology classes, specialty tasting events, cigar and bourbon nights on the patio, live music, and more.

The club also encourages friendly competition among members with opportunities to participate in skill-based games, including poker, mahjong and chess. Programming ranges from casual game nights to formal dinners to networking events. We love to see the nod to old-school game nights. Nostalgia is so in.

Host

Of course, Champions has the perfect private event space to host your next soirée no matter the size. One of the best perks of a club is being able to show it off and have a home-away-from-home where you can host some of life’s biggest celebrations.

With 25,000-square-feet of event space, full-service catering, AV capabilities, and experienced staff, it will be your new go-spot for a reception, luncheon, milestone celebration, charity poker tournament or corporate event. Girls mahjong night, anyone?

Champions Social Club is currently accepting memberships, with social membership dues and initiation fees waived through August 1, 2026. With summer here and scorching hot temperatures, it’s the perfect time to join and take advantage of indoor entertainment.

You just never know who you may run into or see at the club.