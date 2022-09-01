Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
Culture / Fashion

Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Ring in the Unofficial Start of Social Season

A Tried-and-True Sign That Texas Fall Has Arrived

BY // 09.01.22
Amid the bevy of galas and gatherings that commences each fall in Dallas, those held in support of the Crystal Charity Ball have always shined particularly bright. Case in point: the Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show, a Neiman Marcus-fueled affair many think of as the official start to Dallas’ social season.

In the momentous 48-year history of the Crystal Charity Ball Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show, only four outstanding women have served as honorary chairs of this important fundraising event: Margaret Hunt Hill, Nancy Dedman, Annette Simmons, and Norma Hunt. This year’s event will include the fifth woman, Gene Jones, to serve as honorary chairman. Since 1952, Crystal Charity has distributed more than $175 million to the children of Dallas County. Each year, funds raised benefit children through programs and services provided by their beneficiaries.

The 2022 Crystal Charity Committee has chosen eight beneficiaries — Agape Clinic; Baylor Oral Health Foundation; Behind Every Door; Educational First Steps; Family Compass; Hope Supply Co.; Southwestern Medical Foundation for the benefit of UT Southwestern Medical Center; and United to Learn; plus The Crystal Charity Ball 70th Anniversary Project — with a collective need of $7,180,555.

Those aforementioned best-dressed women: Marybeth Conlon, Tiffany Divis, Monica Eastin, Libby Hegi, Kim Hext, Meredith Land, Karla McKinley, Anne McPherson, Amy Prestidge, and Kim Quinn.

If you haven’t secured your tickets, here is what is coming up:

Crystal Charity Ten Best Dressed Fashion Show
Thursday, September 8, 2022
Neiman Marcus at NorthPark Center

The Crystal Charity Ball
Saturday, December 3, 2022
Hilton Anatole

For information, Fashion Show tickets, or underwriting opportunities, please call 214.526.5868 or visit crystalcharityball.org.

