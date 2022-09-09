Dallas’ Best Comedy Clubs — Where the Jokes Live

Four Day Weekend comedy troupe is the longest-running show in the Southwest.

Dallas Comedy Club took over the former Dallas Comedy House space in Deep Ellum in 2021.

Little do people know, but Dallas has a flourishing comedy scene. From improv troupes to stand-up and sketch groups, the city has many great comedy clubs to see a show or improve your comedic chops with open mics and classes.

We’ve rounded up the six best places to laugh at others or at yourself in Dallas. Here they are:

Four Day Weekend

5601 Sears Street

A critically-acclaimed comedy group, Four Day Weekend is the longest-running show in the Southwest. They perform in Dallas on Saturdays at 7:30 pm. They also have a location in Fort Worth, with shows on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The comedy troupe performs a one-hour and forty-five minute improv show based around audience suggestions and participation. The cast includes co-founders David Wilk, David Ahearn, Frank Ford and Troy Grant, as well as many more Dallas comedians. Four Day also offer improv and sketch writing classes. Tickets cost $25 to see a show and can be purchased here.

Backdoor Comedy

8250 N. Central Expressway

Located in the DoubleTree hotel at Campbell Centre, Backdoor is one of the best places to see live stand-up. The club has an intimate setting and puts on shows every Friday and Saturday night.

A few of the comedians that perform regularly at the club are Paul Varghese, Joe Fox and Raj Sharma. If you’re funny, or even if you’re not, you can participate in Open Mic nights on Thursdays. You must sign up in advance before you can jump on stage. For tickets to show, call 214-328-4444.

Dallas Comedy Club

3036 Elm Street

This newer Deep Ellum comedy club took over the former Dallas Comedy House space in 2021. Opened by husband and wife Ian and Rosie Caruth, who had previously performed at DCH, the new club features two black box theaters, a huge patio, multiple training rooms, full bar and kitchen.

You can catch improv, sketch, stand-up shows every night of the week, as well as take classes at the training center. From long form improv to storytelling, there’s something for everyone.

Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub

5321 E. Mockingbird Lane

What’s great about Hyena’s is that they have free Thursday evening shows (with a reservation). There is a two drink minimum, but you can see some of the best up-and-coming acts, as well as seasoned professionals at this club.

You can also buy tickets for weekend shows on the website. Upcoming weekend performers include Phil Hanley, Kurt Metzger, and Jeff Dye.

Addison Improv

4980 Belt Line Road, Suite 250

This Addison spot hosts big name stand-up comedians, improv workshops, and magic shows. The club is located on the second floor of the building, right across from Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar. A full-service bar and restaurant, this makes a great date night or night out with friends.

Ticket prices vary on the headliner, but usually range between $20 and $40. Upcoming performers include Dan Soder, Aries Spears, Dustin Nickerson (who is performing his special at the Improv on October 2), and so many more.

Arlington Improv

309 Curtis Mathes Way, Suite 147

Established in 1963, Arlington Improv is a comedy theater and restaurant. It hosts stand-up and improv shows Wednesdays through Sundays, as well as Open Mic happy hours on Tuesdays. A full dining menu is offered during shows, including some pretty good chips and queso.

Comedians this month include JJ Williamson, Tony Rock, and Paul Rodriguez. Tickets range from $20 to $50 and can be purchased online.