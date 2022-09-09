Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
Where to Indulge in Locally-Crafted Fall Coffee or Tea Drinks in Dallas

From "Pumpkin Bullshit" to Apple Cider Chai Lattes

BY // 09.09.22
la reunion pumpkin bullshit latte Dallas fall coffee

La Reunion offers a not-so-basic latte made with house-prepared spiced pumpkin purée, espresso, and milk in the fall.

The temperature may still be peaking in the 90s, but come September, Dallas is more than ready to begin embracing favorite fall rituals. Of course, you can opt for the basic PSL from Starbucks if you so desire, but local coffee shops are coming out with their own autumn-inspired specialty drinks for a fresh take on the seasonal classic.

From espresso to chai-based beverages, this is your guide on where to indulge in locally-crafted specialty coffee or tea drinks in Dallas this fall.

 

Fiction Coffee
Indulge in a fall-inspired drink at Fiction Coffee this season. (Courtesy)

Fiction Coffee

Multiple Locations (East Dallas and Deep Ellum)

Known for its unique espresso and tea concoctions, this East Dallas spot does not disappoint with its fall specialty coffee drink menu. The Hellfire Club is a jalapeño brown sugar latte with a reference to Stranger Things. You can also try the Lovecraft Country — a cinnamon and basil cider with cinnamon powder on top. The Pulp Fiction is a spiced amaretto (almond) latte with blood orange bitters. And The Godfather is a vanilla and black pepper cappuccino.

 

La Reunion

229 N. Bishop Avenue

This Bishop Arts spot is offering a variety of fall-inspired coffee drinks this season. First, the Pumpkin Bullshit is a take on the Starbucks classic made with house-prepared spiced pumpkin purée. You’ll also find the Everything Nice — hot coffee, scratch-made bourbon pecan syrup, whipped cream, and nutmeg. The Apple Pie Chai is also a nice tea latte with draft apple cider.

And if you’re just looking for a hint of fall in your normal order, a seasonal fig syrup is currently available.

 

Magnolias Fall Drinks
Magnolias has new September specials including a pumpkin spice latte and cinnamon affogato. (Courtesy)

Magnolias Sous Le Pont

2727 N. Harwood Street

This season, you’ll find several tasty espresso and tea drinks at this Harwood District shop. Of course, you have the classic pumpkin spice latte made with house-made pumpkin sauce. But you also have the Brown Cow, a salted caramel mocha, and Beau’s Farewell, a twist on a matcha latte with almond and honey. And for a cool treat, the cinnamon affogato is prepared with Henry’s Ice Cream and two shots of espresso.

 

Merit Coffee Dallas Fall Drinks
Merit Coffee introduces two new seasonal drinks just in time for fall. (Courtesy)

Merit Coffee

Multiple Locations (Deep Ellum, Oak Lawn)

Just in time for fall, this San Antonio-based spot introduces two new seasonal drinks. The Apple Cider Chai is a combination of cider, warm spices, and oat milk — to be enjoyed hot or iced. And the Shaken Maple Pecan is prepared with maple, dark brown sugar, pecans, and espresso, then served over ice.

 

State Street Coffee Dallas Fall Drinks
Uptown’s State Street Coffee is offering a special bourbon pecan coffee and more this season. (Courtesy)

State Street Coffee

2907 State Street

Owned by the same team behind La Reunion, this Uptown coffee shop is also offering the Everything Nice and Pumpkin Bullshit (see details above). It’s also doing its own seasonal take on a Chai latte — the Fig Chai, which is made with fig syrup, chai, and milk. Add additional espresso shots to make it extra dirty.

 

Window Seat Coffee
Try out the Sweet Potato Latte at Window Seat Coffee this fall. (Courtesy)

Window Seat Coffee

3018 Greenville Avenue

This fall, this Lower Greenville coffee shop is offering something you’ve probably never tried before: the Sweet Potato Latte. It’s a latte simply flavored with homemade sweet potato sauce. Enough said.

