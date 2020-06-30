Culture

What to Make This Week — Chef Jolié’s Sweetest (and Booziest) Summer Recipes Inspired by the Charleston Lowcountry

Whip Up Some Watermelon Sangria to Make This Hot Holiday Weekend a Little Cooler

BY // 06.30.20
lowcountry recipes dallas summer recipes

When the pandemic hit Texas, immediately pressing pause on the wedding industry (and so many others), Chef Jolié Oree-Bailey, founder of the Dallas-based catering company Low Country Quisine, took to Instagram to reach others with her cooking. Her interactive live streams include a shopping list and always kick things off with a cocktail recipe. “That’s my number one tip for entertaining at home — have a signature drink,” Oree-Bailey says.

The other constant in the Dallas chef’s videos is the attention she pays to seasoning her recipes, all inspired by her childhood in Charleston, where Lowcountry cuisine is defined by African and Caribbean influences. “It’s about layering spice and cooking things slowly and with love,” Oree-Bailey says. “We don’t just add salt at the end. We use our seasoning throughout to make every bite flavorful and memorable.”

Chef Jolie 3
Chef Jolié Oree-Bailey on Good Morning Texas

As she continues to cook her way through the pandemic (with her newly launched spice line that comes with an inspiring story all its own), the chef is sharing much-loved Low Country Quisine dishes and crafting brand new ones for her new digital audience. For the hot holiday weekend ahead, Oree-Bailey was kind enough to share a few flavorful summer recipes to keep things cool.

 

Watermelon Sangria

Recipe Serves 10

Sangria lowcountry recipes dallas summer recipes

INGREDIENTS

  • 12 cups cubed watermelon, divided
  • 1 bottle dry white wine
  • 1 cup vodka
  • 1/2 cup triple sec
  • 1/2 cup simple syrup
  • 2-3 cups of assorted fruit of your choice
    • Lime wedges, Orange wedges, cubed pineapple, berries, etc.

METHOD

  1. Add 9 cups of watermelon cubes in a blender; blend on high until very smooth. Strain juice through a mesh strainer into a large pitcher.
  2. Pour the wine, vodka, triple sec, and simple syrup into the pitcher. Stir to combine.
  3. Mix the remaining 3 cups of watermelon cubes along with the other fruits into the sangria. Chill for at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours before serving.

 

Mojito Fruit Salad

Recipe Serves SixMojita Fruit Salad lowcountry recipes dallas summer recipes

 

INGREDIENTS

  • 6 cups fresh fruit, cut into 1-inch cubes-include berries and grapes
  • ½ cup chopped fresh mint
  • 2 Tbsp fresh squeezed lime juice
  • 3 Tbsp powdered sugar
  • 3 Tbsp white rum-optional

METHOD

  1. Place fruit in a large bowl
  2. In a separate bowl, combine chopped mint, lime juice and powdered sugar. Using the back of a wooden spoon, muddle the mint. Add rum if you’re feeling extra festive
  3. Pour the mixture over the fruit and gently fold to combine. Place in refrigerator to chill and allow the juice to get happy. This can be made 2-3 hours ahead of serving.

 

Italian Chicken Bake Pasta

Recipe Serves Six

Italian Bake Pasta

INGREDIENTS

  • 1lb prepared penne pasta
  • 6- 5oz chicken breasts
  • Olive Oil
  • Chicken Stock
  • 2 cups thawed frozen spinach
  • 1 ½ cup chopped mushrooms-sautéed
  • 1 cup pesto-store bought is ok
  • 2-3 cups shredded mozzarella
  • A Dab A Do Ya! to taste

Alfredo

  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 4 Tbsp unsalted butter
  • 1 Tbsp minced garlic
  • 1 cup white wine
  • 6 Tbsp all-purpose flour
  • 2-3 cups chicken stock
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 cup shredded parmesan
  • A Dab A Do Ya! to taste

METHOD

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  2. Prepare pasta according to package directions. Drain, rinse with cool water, toss with olive oil and set aside.
  3. Preheat a large oven safe sauté or grill pan on high heat.
  4. Drizzle chicken breasts with olive oil and season liberally with A Dab A Do Ya!
  5. Sear chicken on both sides 1-2 minutes.
  6. Remove from heat, pour chicken stock into the bottom of the pan and place the pan in preheated oven. Finish cooking for 12-15 or until an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
  7. Once chicken is finished, cool, dice and set aside.

Alfredo

  1. Preheat large sauce pot on medium high heat.
  2. Add butter and olive oil. Heat for 1-2 minutes.
  3. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 2 minutes.
  4. Deglaze with white wine and reduce by half.
  5. Add flour and whisk continuously for about 5 mins.
  6. Add chicken stock and heavy cream and bring to a medium boil.
  7. Reduce to a simmer and whisk in parmesan cheese.
  8. Finish with A Dab A Do Ya!

Finally, in a bowl combine pasta, chicken, spinach, mushrooms, pesto and alfredo. Add to mixture to greased casserole dish, top with mozzarella, cover with aluminum foil and bake on 350 for 25-30 minutes. Uncover and allow cheese to brown, 10 minutes.

